Sensex rises 250 points: Yes Bank, Axis Bank, RIL, Maruti Suzuki shine; Bharti Airtel, Wipro shares plunge

Nifty opened marginally higher on Friday at 10,651 to soon cross the 10,700 mark.

The domestic stock markets opened in the green on Friday, with the 30-share Sensex zooming 150 points on opening to 34,893 buoyed by a rally in shares of Yes Bank, RIL, and Maruti Suzuki. Shares of Yes Bank extended gains for the second consecutive day buoyed by strong Q4 earnings. Yes Bank shares zoomed 4% on opening. Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki shares zoomed up to 3.5% ahead of the Q4 results scheduled to be reported later in the in day.

Shares of Wipro, Bharti Airtel and M&M plunged upto 1.5% each. In the Nifty50, shares of Axis Bank, Adani Ports gained as much as 4% in the early trade. The domestic equity markets were expected to to open in green on Friday tracking strong domestic and global cues, even as news flows around Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank and heavyweight earnings could weigh through the day.

Meanwhile, the U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday after strong earnings and a rebound in technology stocks as U.S. bond yields pulled back, according to a Reuters report. Asian shares too edged higher on Friday, on strong US equities, while the euro languished near three-month lows after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent, Reuters reported.

The day will be market by heavyweight earnings of RIL, Maruti Suzuki as well as Bandhan Bank. Mukesh Ambani-led telecom-to-energy giant Reliance Industries will announce its quarterly earnings today. The street expects a billion-dollar profit, even as investors will be looking out for gross refining margin (GRM), petchem business margins, the progress on the remaining core expansion plans and the update on telecom venture. Following its strong listing in March-18, the shares will be in focus as its the first quarterly result for the bank post listing of shares on the exchanges.