Sensex rises 194 points, Nifty closes above 11,000 first time since February 7; RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC up

Published: March 6, 2019 4:17 PM

The benchmark indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- ended the day in green on account of gains in RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC and Bajaj Finance.

Sensex, Nifty fall after Pakistan says Indian jets breached airspaceBajaj Finance jumped 2.60 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank 2.55 per cent and Reliance Industries 2.15 per cent.

The benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — ended the day in green on account of gains in RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC and Bajaj Finance. The BSE Sensex ended the third straight day in gains closing at 36,636, up 194 points while the broader Nifty50 index closed at 11,053, up 66 points. The 50 scrip index closed above 11,000 for the first time since February 7.

Bajaj Finance jumped 2.60 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank 2.55 per cent and Reliance Industries 2.15 per cent. Similarly, Vedanta, PowerGrid, HDFC, NTPC, ITC, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, M&M, SBI Bajaj Auto, LT, Kotak Bank and Infosys, rose up to 2 per cent.

Also read: China stocks rise to 9-month high; key reasons behind surge

Among the major laggards were Tata Motors, down 2.81 per cent, followed by Axis Bank  1.72 per cent, HUL 1.38 per cent, HCL Tech 1.24 per cent and Hero Moto 0.96 per cent.

The midcap index continued to outperform, closing 0.6 per cent higher in the intraday trade today. The market breadth was in favour of advances with advance-decline ratio at 2:1.

The share market traded on a high today with rebound in midcaps, as Indo-Pak border tensions eased, boding well for the markets ahead of elections.

Earlier, DHFL surged nearly 21 per cent as independent chartered accountant, TP Ostwal gave company clean chit on most allegations by Cobrapost.

Meanwhile, China stocks climbed higher to nine-month closing highs, bolstered by hopes Beijing would pursue more stimulus this year to underpin the cooling economy, even as investors watched for developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

