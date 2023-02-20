scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Sensex rises 130 pts, Nifty above 17950 in early trade on Monday, Feb 20; HUL stock gains, Cipla shares fall 5%

In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.18%, Nifty Auto was up 0.09%, Nifty PSU Bank climbed 0.47% while Nifty Pharma was down 1.02%, Nifty Realty down 0.59% and Nifty IT down 0.08%.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Sensex rises 130 pts, Nifty above 17950 in early trade on Monday, Feb 20; HUL stock gains, Cipla shares fall 5%
On Monday, the Nifty 50 rose 13.25 pts or 0.07% to 17,957.45 and BSE Sensex climbed 131.12 pts or 0.21% to 61,133.69.

Indian equity indices were trading in the green territory in the early morning trade on Monday. The Nifty 50 rose 13.25 pts or 0.07% to 17,957.45 and BSE Sensex climbed 131.12 pts or 0.21% to 61,133.69. The top gainers of Sensex were Eicher Motors (up 1.46%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.89%), UltraTech Cemnet (up 0.84%), ITC (up 0.83%) and Power Grid (up 0.80%) while Cipla (down 5.50%), Adani Enterprises (down 3.35%), Adani Ports (down 1.07%), Wipro (down 0.71%) and Tata Consumer (down 0.59%).

Made with Flourish

Hindustan Unilever, Cipla shares in focus today

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares rose 0.58% to Rs 2,529.75 after the company announced selling of its Annapurna and Captain Cook brands to Singapore-based Uma Global Foods for Rs 60.4 crore to exit from non-core atta and salt business.

Also Read

Cipla shares fell 5.78% to Rs 966.50 after the pharmaceutical company received 8 inspectional observations from United States Food and Drug Administration. USFDA conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the company’s Pithampur manufacturing facility in Indore from 6-17th February, 2023.

Also Read

Sectoral Indices

The sectoral indices were trading on a mixed note. Bank Nifty rose 0.18%, Nifty Auto was up 0.09%, Nifty PSU Bank climbed 0.47% while Nifty Pharma was down 1.02%, Nifty Realty down 0.59% and Nifty IT down 0.08%.

Asian and US stock markets

Asian markets were trading mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 2.89 pts or 0.01% to 27,516.02, China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 14.50 pts or 0.40% to 3,238.53 and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 4.10 pts or 0.17% to 2,455.31 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 40.25 pts or 0.1,9% to 20,679.56.

Most US equity indices ended Friday’s session in the red territory with tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 69.56 pts or 0.56% to 11,787.27, S&P 500 dipping 11.32 or 0.28% to 4,079.09 while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.84 pts or 0.39% to 33,826.69.

Made with Flourish

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 624.61 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 85.29 crore on Friday, February 17, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 17, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 1,408.36 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 9,188.15 crore.

Also Read

NSE F&O Ban

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday, 20 February.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 10:04 IST