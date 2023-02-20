Sensex rises 130 pts, Nifty above 17950 in early trade on Monday, Feb 20; HUL stock gains, Cipla shares fall 5%

Indian equity indices were trading in the green territory in the early morning trade on Monday. The Nifty 50 rose 13.25 pts or 0.07% to 17,957.45 and BSE Sensex climbed 131.12 pts or 0.21% to 61,133.69. The top gainers of Sensex were Eicher Motors (up 1.46%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.89%), UltraTech Cemnet (up 0.84%), ITC (up 0.83%) and Power Grid (up 0.80%) while Cipla (down 5.50%), Adani Enterprises (down 3.35%), Adani Ports (down 1.07%), Wipro (down 0.71%) and Tata Consumer (down 0.59%).

Hindustan Unilever, Cipla shares in focus today

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares rose 0.58% to Rs 2,529.75 after the company announced selling of its Annapurna and Captain Cook brands to Singapore-based Uma Global Foods for Rs 60.4 crore to exit from non-core atta and salt business.

Cipla shares fell 5.78% to Rs 966.50 after the pharmaceutical company received 8 inspectional observations from United States Food and Drug Administration. USFDA conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the company’s Pithampur manufacturing facility in Indore from 6-17th February, 2023.

Sectoral Indices

The sectoral indices were trading on a mixed note. Bank Nifty rose 0.18%, Nifty Auto was up 0.09%, Nifty PSU Bank climbed 0.47% while Nifty Pharma was down 1.02%, Nifty Realty down 0.59% and Nifty IT down 0.08%.

Asian and US stock markets

Asian markets were trading mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 2.89 pts or 0.01% to 27,516.02, China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 14.50 pts or 0.40% to 3,238.53 and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 4.10 pts or 0.17% to 2,455.31 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 40.25 pts or 0.1,9% to 20,679.56.

Most US equity indices ended Friday’s session in the red territory with tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 69.56 pts or 0.56% to 11,787.27, S&P 500 dipping 11.32 or 0.28% to 4,079.09 while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.84 pts or 0.39% to 33,826.69.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 624.61 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 85.29 crore on Friday, February 17, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 17, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 1,408.36 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 9,188.15 crore.

NSE F&O Ban

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday, 20 February.