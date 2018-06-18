Sensex reshuffles today: Vedanta in, Dr Reddy’s out; 130 stocks added in BSE indices rejig; check full list

As a part of the periodic reshuffle, the benchmark Sensex index among one of the BSE indices got rejigged on Monday, 18 June 2018, with the addition of Vedanta Ltd stock and the subsequent exit of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares. The move came into effect after India’s oldest stock exchanges BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) announced changes in its respective indices such as BSE Sensex, BSE 100 and BSE 200 on 18 May 2018. Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE Ltd, announced the reconstitution in about 13 indices including BSE Sensex on 18 May 2018.
Shares of metals, mining and natural resources major Vedanta Ltd plunged more than 3% on the Sensex inclusion on Monday. The stock of Vedanta Ltd fell as much as 3.56% to a 52-week low of Rs 230.25 on BSE today. While, on the other hand, shares of the Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy’s dropped 2.6% to a day’s low of Rs 2,290 after the stock was excluded from BSE Sensex today.
With the latest reshuffling in BSE Sensex, the weight of metal stocks have doubled to 2.6% from 1.3%. The metals sector now have two stocks in Sensex with Tata Steel and Vedanta. Following the exclusion of Dr Reddy’s from Sensex, Sun Pharmaceuticals is the only healthcare stock which is left in the index with a weight of 1.7%. Earlier in December last year, India’s largest pharma company by revenue Lupin and pharma giant Cipla were removed from Sensex and country’s fifth and sixth-largest private sector banks — Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank — were added.
According to a report by Motilal Oswal Securities, the aggregate weight of the existing stocks have declined by 50 basis points and the weight of top 10 stocks have reduced by 40 basis points to 65.7% from 66.1% before Sensex rejig. The 10 stocks which are impacted most (in terms of weight) by the reshuffle include HDFC Bank (-6 bps), Reliance Industries (-5 bps), HDFC (-5 bps), Infosys (-4 bps), ITC (-4 bps), ICICI Bank (-3 bps), TCS (-3 bps), L&T (-3 bps), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-2 bps), and Maruti Suzuki (-2 bps).
Out of the 31 stocks in the Sensex, 18 have been part of the index since the financial year 2008 and the combined weight of these 18 stocks have declined to 77.8% from 79.1% 10 years ago, Motilal Oswal report said.
Here is the full list of 130 stocks that got reshuffled today within the indices.
|Name
|Stocks Added
|Stocks Removed
|S&P BSE SENSEX
|Vedanta
|Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
|S&P BSE 100
|Page Industries
|ABB India
|S&P BSE 100
|Biocon
|IDFC Bank
|S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50
|Page Industries
|ABB India
|S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50
|Biocon
|IDFC Bank
|S&P BSE CARBONEX
|Page Industries
|ABB India
|S&P BSE CARBONEX
|Biocon
|IDFC Bank
|S&P BSE 200
|HDFC Standard Life
|Kajaria Ceramics
|S&P BSE 200
|SBI Life Insurance Co
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|S&P BSE 200
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|Escorts
|S&P BSE 200
|The New India Assurance
|Bata India Ltd
|S&P BSE 200
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co
|Manappuram Finance
|S&P BSE 200
|Future Retail
|IDFC Limited
|S&P BSE 200
|Adani Transmission
|Wockhardt
|S&P BSE 200
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|IRB Infrastructure
|S&P BSE 200
|3M India
|Dish TV India
|S&P BSE 200
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Suzlon Energy
|S&P BSE 200
|NBCC (India)
|NCC /India
|S&P BSE 200
|Whirlpool of India
|CEAT
|S&P BSE 200
|AU Small Finance Bank
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|S&P BSE 200
|Endurance Technologies
|Tata Elxsi
|S&P BSE 200
|Oberoi Realty
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|S&P BSE 200
|Indian Bank
|South Indian Bank
|S&P BSE 200
|Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management
|MCX
|S&P BSE 200
|Godrej Properties
|Karnataka Bank
|S&P BSE 500
|HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co
|McLeod Russel India
|S&P BSE 500
|SBI Life Insurance Co
|Eros International Media
|S&P BSE 500
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|Unitech
|S&P BSE 500
|The New India Assurance Co
|Siti Networks
|S&P BSE 500
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co
|Praj Industries
|S&P BSE 500
|Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management
|BF Utilities
|S&P BSE 500
|TI Financial Holdings .
|Titagarh Wagons
|S&P BSE 500
|Godrej Agrovet
|NIIT
|S&P BSE 500
|Security and Intelligence Services
|Kesoram Industries
|S&P BSE 500
|Cochin Shipyard
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|S&P BSE 500
|ITI
|Marksans Pharma
|S&P BSE 500
|IFB Industries
|Tata Sponge Iron
|S&P BSE 500
|Star Cement
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|S&P BSE 500
|Indian Energy Exchange
|JBF Industries
|S&P BSE 500
|Forbes & Co
|Gati
|S&P BSE 500
|Zydus Wellness
|Sintex Industries
|S&P BSE 500
|India Tourism Development Corp
|Aban Offshore
|S&P BSE 500
|KNR Constructions
|Astra Microwave Products
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co
|Akzo Nobel India
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|SBI Life Insurance Co
|Wockhardt
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|IRB Infrastructure
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|The New India Assurance Co
|TTK Prestige
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co
|Dish TV India
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|ABB India
|Finolex Industries
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|IDFC Bank
|Atul
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management
|Vardhman Textiles
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|Graphite India
|Fortis Healthcare
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|Dilip Buildcon
|Dr. Lal PathLabs
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|Jubilant FoodWorks
|J.K. Cement
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|Sterlite Technologies
|Suzlon Energy
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|Rain Industries Limited
|Vijaya Bank
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|TI Financial Holdings
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|Godrej Agrovet
|Welspun India
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|Avanti Feeds
|Biocon
|S&P BSE 150 MidCap (INR)
|Future Consumer
|Page Industries
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Akzo Nobel India
|Graphite India
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Wockhardt
|Dilip Buildcon
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|Jubilant FoodWorks
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|TTK Prestige
|Sterlite Technologies
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Dish TV India
|Rain Industries Ltd
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Security and Intelligence Services
|Avanti Feeds
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Finolex Industries
|Future Consumer
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Atul
|McLeod Russel India
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Vardhman Textiles
|Eros International Media
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Fortis Healthcare
|Unitech
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Dr. Lal PathLabs
|Siti Networks
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Cochin Shipyard
|Praj Industries
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|J.K. Cement
|BF Utilities
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Suzlon Energy
|Titagarh Wagons
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Vijaya Bank
|NIIT
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|Kesoram Industries
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|ITI
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Welspun India
|Marksans Pharma
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|IFB Industries
|Tata Sponge Iron
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Star Cement
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Indian Energy Exchange
|JBF Industries
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Forbes & Co
|Gati
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|Zydus Wellness
|Sintex Industries
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|India Tourism Development Corp
|Aban Offshore
|S&P BSE 250 SmallCap (INR)
|KNR Constructions
|Astra Microwave
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co
|Akzo Nobel India
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|SBI Life Insurance Co
|Wockhardt
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|IRB Infrastructure
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|The New India Assurance Co
|TTK Prestige
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co
|Dish TV India
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management
|Finolex Industries
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|Graphite India
|Atul
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|Dilip Buildcon
|Vardhman Textiles
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|Jubilant FoodWorks
|Fortis Healthcare
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|Sterlite Technologies
|Dr. Lal PathLabs
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|Rain Industries Limited
|J.K. Cement
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|TI Financial Holdings
|Suzlon Energy
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|Godrej Agrovet
|Vijaya Bank
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|Avanti Feeds
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap (INR)
|Future Consumer
|Welspun India
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co
|Biocon
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|SBI Life Insurance Co
|Page Industries
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|McLeod Russel India
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|The New India Assurance Co
|Eros International Media
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co
|Unitech
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|ABB India
|Siti Networks
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|IDFC Bank
|Praj Industries
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management
|BF Utilities
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|TI Financial Holdings .
|Titagarh Wagons
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|Godrej Agrovet
|NIIT
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|Security and Intelligence Services (India)
|Kesoram Industries
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|Cochin Shipyard
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|ITI
|Marksans Pharma
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|IFB Industries
|Tata Sponge Iron
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|Star Cement
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|Indian Energy Exchange
|JBF Industries
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|Forbes & Co
|Gati
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|Zydus Wellness
|Sintex Industries
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|India Tourism Development Corp
|Aban Offshore
|S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap (INR)
|KNR Constructions
|Astra Microwave Products
|S&P BSE TECK
|Infibeam Incorporation
|Tata Elxsi
|S&P BSE TECK
|ITI
|—
|S&P BSE SENSEX 50 TMC (INR)
|Tata Steel
|Lupin
|S&P BSE SENSEX 50 TMC (INR)
|Titan Co
|Siemens India
|S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC (INR)
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|Castrol India
|S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC (INR)
|HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co
|Cummins India
|S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC (INR)
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co
|Tata Power Co
|S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC (INR)
|Lupin
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC (INR)
|SBI Life Insurance Co
|Tata Steel
|S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC (INR)
|Siemens India
|Titan Co