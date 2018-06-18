Sensex reshuffles today: Vedanta in, Dr Reddy’s out; 130 stocks added in BSE indices rejig; check full list

Dr Reddy’s shares dropped 2.6% to a day’s low of Rs 2,290 after the stock was removed from BSE Sensex today. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

As a part of the periodic reshuffle, the benchmark Sensex index among one of the BSE indices got rejigged on Monday, 18 June 2018, with the addition of Vedanta Ltd stock and the subsequent exit of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares. The move came into effect after India’s oldest stock exchanges BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) announced changes in its respective indices such as BSE Sensex, BSE 100 and BSE 200 on 18 May 2018. Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE Ltd, announced the reconstitution in about 13 indices including BSE Sensex on 18 May 2018.

Shares of metals, mining and natural resources major Vedanta Ltd plunged more than 3% on the Sensex inclusion on Monday. The stock of Vedanta Ltd fell as much as 3.56% to a 52-week low of Rs 230.25 on BSE today. While, on the other hand, shares of the Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy’s dropped 2.6% to a day’s low of Rs 2,290 after the stock was excluded from BSE Sensex today.

With the latest reshuffling in BSE Sensex, the weight of metal stocks have doubled to 2.6% from 1.3%. The metals sector now have two stocks in Sensex with Tata Steel and Vedanta. Following the exclusion of Dr Reddy’s from Sensex, Sun Pharmaceuticals is the only healthcare stock which is left in the index with a weight of 1.7%. Earlier in December last year, India’s largest pharma company by revenue Lupin and pharma giant Cipla were removed from Sensex and country’s fifth and sixth-largest private sector banks — Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank — were added.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Securities, the aggregate weight of the existing stocks have declined by 50 basis points and the weight of top 10 stocks have reduced by 40 basis points to 65.7% from 66.1% before Sensex rejig. The 10 stocks which are impacted most (in terms of weight) by the reshuffle include HDFC Bank (-6 bps), Reliance Industries (-5 bps), HDFC (-5 bps), Infosys (-4 bps), ITC (-4 bps), ICICI Bank (-3 bps), TCS (-3 bps), L&T (-3 bps), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-2 bps), and Maruti Suzuki (-2 bps).

Out of the 31 stocks in the Sensex, 18 have been part of the index since the financial year 2008 and the combined weight of these 18 stocks have declined to 77.8% from 79.1% 10 years ago, Motilal Oswal report said.

