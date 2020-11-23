  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sensex reclaims 44,000 on opening amid COVID-19 vaccine hopes; RIL shares lead pack

November 23, 2020 11:01 AM

Indian shares rose on Monday as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines helped boost global investor sentiment, while RIL led gains domestically after winning regulatory approval for a $3.4 billion deal.

The first COVID-19 vaccines could be given to U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended by mid-December, a top health official said on Sunday, helping Asian stock markets trade higher on Monday. In India, Reliance Industries advanced 3% after the country’s competition watchdog approved its deal to buy Future Group’s retail assets.

