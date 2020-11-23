Sensex reclaims 44,000 on opening amid COVID-19 vaccine hopes; RIL shares lead pack

Reliance Industries advanced 3% after the country's competition watchdog approved its deal to buy Future Group's retail assets

Indian shares rose on Monday as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines helped boost global investor sentiment, while Reliance Industries led gains domestically after winning regulatory approval for a $3.4 billion deal. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.49% at 12,929.15. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.51% to 44,105.39.

The first COVID-19 vaccines could be given to U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended by mid-December, a top health official said on Sunday, helping Asian stock markets trade higher on Monday. In India, Reliance Industries advanced 3% after the country’s competition watchdog approved its deal to buy Future Group’s retail assets.