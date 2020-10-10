  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sensex rallies 327 points on Friday after RBI steps to boost liquidity

By: |
October 10, 2020 9:48 AM

The equity markets continued their winning streak and rallied for the seventh straight session on Friday.

The Sensex rallied 326.82 points, or 0.81%, to close at 40,509.49, while the Nifty was up by 79.60 points, or 0.67%, to end the day at 11,914.20. In the last seven session, Sensex has gained by 7%.

The equity markets continued their winning streak and rallied for the seventh straight session on Friday. Market participants say the accommodative stance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), strong flows from foreign players and positive global markets were the key reasons for the rally.

The Sensex rallied 326.82 points, or 0.81%, to close at 40,509.49, while the Nifty was up by 79.60 points, or 0.67%, to end the day at 11,914.20. In the last seven session, Sensex has gained by 7%.

Related News

After offloading equities worth $ 767.28 million in September, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyer for the month. In October so far, they bought shares worth $ 745.85 million. However, on Friday, they sold shares worth $ 5.4 million, provisional data on the exchanges showed.

UR Bhat, director at Dalton Capital Advisors, said that from the international point of view, news of US President Donald Trump returning to office from Saturday and hope of some sort of quantitative easing helped the markets in US. “As far as India is concerned, the recent rally can be attributed to strong flows from FPIs in the last few days. While the RBI in its policy said that gross domestic product (GDP) might be negative, but in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, a turnaround is likely to take place and all these factors helped Indian markets to move up on Friday.”

Among the 19 sectoral indices complied by BSE, the BSE Bankex index rallied the most with a gain of 2.64%, followed by the BSE Finance index, which up by 1.82%. The stocks that helped the Sensex move up were from the banking sector. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank were the top performer in the Sensex.

S Hariharan, head – sales trading at Emkay Global Financial Services, said, “This week was marked with strong out-performance by financials, with accommodative RBI policy measures and further evidence of rebound in economic activity driving optimism on the asset quality front. As Nifty approaches lifetime high, we can expect rotation of performance among sectors with sideways movement in broader indices and a consolidation of strong market performance.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex rallies 327 points on Friday after RBI steps to boost liquidity
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI’s Open Market Operations in state bonds may help erase extra spread over G-secs
2Bank Nifty soars 2.83% on steps to boost liquidity
3Adani Ports & SEZ Rating: Buy- KPCL buy to aid post Covid-19 recovery