The Indian equity markets staged another terrific rally on Wednesday, November 11, with both benchmark indices surging over 1%. The Sensex was up 1,010.18 points, or 1.3%, at 82,116.83 points and the Nifty rose 270 points, or 1.1%, to 25,314.65 points.

At the time of writing, 92 stocks had hit new 52-week highs, including Adani Ports and SEZ, BEML, Eternal, Kalyan Jewellers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Laurus Labs.

Here are some of the top gainers of the day, including stocks and indices:

Nifty PSU Bank touches record high as sectoral rally broadens

Most of the sectoral indices also traded higher. The Nifty PSU Bank index surged to a record high of 9,244.60 points, before giving up some of the gains. The index was trading nearly 3% higher.

Advertisement

The Nifty Auto index rose 2.3%, Nifty Bank was up 2.1%, Nifty Financial Services rose 1.4% and Nifty Energy gained 1.2%.

Kalyan Jewellers surges 13% post strong Q2FY27 earnings

The Kalyan Jewellers share price surged around 13% to a high of Rs 689 apiece. The company’s net profit for the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27) rose 64% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 427 crore. It reported consolidated revenue of Rs 10,323 crore, registering a growth of 31% YoY.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 29.7% at Rs 644 crore for the quarter, while EBITDA margin contracted slightly to 6.2% from 6.3%.

Railway stocks gain traction; RVNL jumps 9%

The shares of railway companies surged on Wednesday. These include Rail Vikas Nigam, IRCTC, Railtel Corporation, and Titagarh Rail Systems.

The Rail Vikas Nigam share price jumped 9% to a high of Rs 220.32. However, the stock has lost nearly 8% in the last three months and 28% in the last six months.

IRCTC share price rose nearly 6%, Railtel Corp. was up 7%, and Titagarh Rail surged 5%.

Auto Stocks rally led by M&M and Samvardhana Motherson

The shares of automobile companies also jumped significantly on Wednesday. Mahindra & Mahindra lead the gains, rising nearly 5%.

Maruti Suzuki India rose 2%, Samvardhana Motherson was up over 3%, Eicher Motors rose 2.5%, and Tata Motors PV rose around 2%.

IndiGo soars 5% on crude oil price decline

The share price of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of domestic carrier IndiGo, surged 5% to a high of Rs 5,713 apiece. IndiGo’s share rose amid a sharp fall in crude oil prices.

Macro drivers: Nifty gains 3,000 points across 12 sessions

The domestic markets have been on an uptrend over the last two weeks, gaining 3,000 points in only 12 days. In this period, 48 out of the 50 stocks in Nifty have delivered positive returns, with major contributions from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, and Bharti Airtel.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.