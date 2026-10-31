October saw a sharp divide on Dalal Street. While the Sensex posted its best monthly gain in six months, midcap and smallcap stocks took a beating, leaving the broader market in the red.

The Sensex gained 2.73% in October, while the Nifty rose 1.91%. Both indices snapped a two-month losing streak. But the rally was largely confined to heavyweight stocks. The BSE Midcap index fell 3.96%, while the Smallcap index plunged 7.65% during the month.

The contrast was visible even on Friday. The Sensex rose 308.49 points, or 0.42%, to close at 74,459.53. The Nifty gained 116.35 points, or 0.51%, to end at 23,053.10. Both indices extended their winning streak to a second session.

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The broader market was a different story. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.96%, while the Smallcap index fell 2.24%. The selloff wiped out Rs 3.10 lakh crore of investor wealth, pulling the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies down to Rs 474.33 lakh crore.

“Markets traded with a positive bias on Friday, extending the previous session’s recovery as buying interest in select heavyweight stocks and earnings-driven optimism supported sentiment,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP–Research, Religare Broking.

He said the weakness in midcap and smallcap stocks showed that investors remained cautious despite the recovery in benchmark indices.

The week, however, ended on a stronger note. The Sensex gained 1.83% and the Nifty rose 2%. Midcap and smallcap indices also recovered, rising 2.17% and 1.34%, respectively.

Technology stocks were the clear winners in October. The IT index surged 17.7%, far outpacing the broader market. PSU banks, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and private banks also posted gains. TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Trent were among the top Sensex performers.

Foreign investors remained sellers despite the recovery. Foreign portfolio investors pulled out Rs 22,012 crore from equities during October. Domestic institutional investors provided support, pumping in Rs 62,220 crore.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments, said softer crude oil prices and easing bond yields helped revive investor appetite for equities during the week. While the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged, their continued concerns over inflation also dampened hopes of early rate cuts.

The road ahead could remain bumpy. Investors will closely watch US employment and manufacturing data, the US midterm elections, domestic PMI numbers and second-quarter corporate earnings. With geopolitical tensions resurfacing and crude oil prices still elevated, Nair expects market volatility to persist.