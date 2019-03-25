Sensex plunges over 325 points; RIL, HDFC, Sun Pharma fall

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 10:20 AM

Global cues turned weak tracking Friday's sell-off on the Wall Street after a weak manufacturing data from the US and Europe raised fears of an economic slowdown.

Small Cap Stocks, Small Cap, Stock Market, BSE Small Cap, स्मालकैप शेयरों में निवेश, स्मालकैप, Invest In Stocks, ReturnReflecting the bearish mood, all the sectoral indices, led by realty, metal and auto.

The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged over 325 points and slipped below the 38,000-mark in early trade Monday, in tandem with weak global cues and depreciating rupee. The 30-share index, which had lost 222.14 points on Friday, was trading lower by 325.49 points, or 0.85 per cent, at 37,845.24. Reflecting the bearish mood, all the sectoral indices, led by realty, metal and auto, were trading in the negative zone with losses of up to 1.57 per cent.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 103.90 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 11,353 after hitting a low of 11,342.90. Brokers said, besides profit-booking in recent gainers, rupee’s fall below the 69-mark against the dollar and weak cues from global markets weighed on investor sentiments.

Global cues turned weak tracking Friday’s sell-off on the Wall Street after a weak manufacturing data from the US and Europe raised fears of an economic slowdown.

Laggards in domestic equities were Vedanta Ltd, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, RIL, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Ltd, Axis Bank, M&M, L&T, IndusInd Bank, ITC Ltd, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Infosys, falling by up to 2.16 per cent.

Bucking the trend, shares Coal India, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp rose up to 0.84 per cent. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 657.37 crore, while foreign funds bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,374.57 core in Friday’s trade, provisional data showed.

Globally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plunged 2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 3.14 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.37 per cent in early trade. Singapore’s Straits Times dropped 1.39 per cent. Taiwan Index shed 1.48 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had ended 1.77 per cent lower on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex plunges over 325 points; RIL, HDFC, Sun Pharma fall
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition