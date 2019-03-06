Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 11,000 for first time since Feb 8; ITC, Vedanta, ICICI Bank up

ITC was up nearly 2 per cent at Rs 287.75 and Vedanta opened higher by 1.71 per cent at 177.95. ICICI Bank was up by 1.30 per cent at Rs 368.80.

The benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — opened on a positive note Wednesday. While BSE Sensex opened higher 125.66 points or 0.34 per cent at 36568.20, NSE Nifty was up 40.50 points or 0.37 per cent at 11028 on BSE in the early intraday trade. The 50 scrio index Nifty is above 11,000 for the first time since February 8 this year.

ITC was up nearly 2 per cent at Rs 287.75 and Vedanta opened higher by 1.71 per cent at 177.95. ICICI Bank was up by 1.30 per cent at Rs 368.80.

ITC Ltd yesterday hiked prices of its popular brand of cigarettes by as much as up to 15%, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday citing sources.

DHFL surged in the early trade as independent chartered accountant, TP Ostwal gave company clean chit on most allegations by Cobrapost. The stock is up nearly 24 per cent in the early trade.

Rupee opened lower at 70.59 against the US dollar in the early trade today.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sensex soared by nearly 379 points as easing of geo-political tensions and positive macroeconomic outlook boosted the investor sentiment. NSE Nifty also closed higher by 124 points. The rupee also rebounded by 43 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar largely driven by easing crude prices and sustained foreign fund inflows.