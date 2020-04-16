Sensex, Nifty trade volatile on Thursday, these key factors keeping investors on edge today

Sensex dropped 122 points or 0.40 per cent to 30,257, while Nifty fell 20 points or 0.22 per cent to 8,905

S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 slipped into negative territory again, after making mild gains in Thursday’s volatile market. A host of factors such as negative global cues, a spike in coronavirus cases across the globe and weak growth projections kept the investors on edge today. S&P BSE Sensex dropped 122 points or 0.40 per cent to 30,257, while the broader Nifty 50 index fell 20 points or 0.22 per cent to 8,905. As many as 16 stocks out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in negative territory. Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex loser, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and HCL Tech, each down between 2.5-4.5 per cent.

RIL, Airtel, SBI top Sensex gainers: A total of 15 Sensex stocks gained in trade. Larsen and Toubro gained over 3%, followed by RIL (Reliance Industries), Sun Pharma, Nestle India, SBI and Bharti Airtel.

Nifty IT index down 3%: All the sectoral indices were trading mixed on Thursday. The Nifty IT index dipped 3 per cent dragged by Hexaware, Tech Mahindra and Infosys. While Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty indices gained 1.5 per cent each.

Vedanta, UPL top Nifty50 gainers: Overall, 31 scrips were trading in green and 19 in red on Nifty50 index. Vedanta, UPL, ZEEL, LT and Hindalco Industries were the top Nifty50 gainers. On the other hand, top laggards on the index were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech and Hero MotoCorp.

Global markets: Asian stocks fell on Thursday after a coronavirus-driven plunge in US retail sales and factory production and increasing gloomy economic outlooks for Asia. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%. and the Nikkei fell 1.3%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic data and first-quarter earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 445.41 points, or 1.86%, to 23,504.35, the S&P 500 lost 62.7 points, or 2.20%, to 2,783.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.56 points, or 1.44%, to 8,393.18.

More volatility ahead: “We reiterate our cautious view on Indian markets and suggest not to go overboard during this recovery move. Domestic factors viz. a sharp surge in the coronavirus cases and extension of the lockdown will continue to weigh on the investors’ sentiment ahead,” Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.