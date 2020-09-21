Sensex, Nifty trade volatile on Monday; HCL Tech, TCS stocks lead gainers, FMCG shares fall

Except for Nifty IT and Nifty Media indices, all the sectoral indices were trading in the negative territory

Taking cues from global markets, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading volatile in Monday’s trading session. BSE Sensex was trading 76 points or 0.20 per cent up at 38,921, while the broader Nifty 50 index gained 20 points or 0.17 per cent to trade at 11,524.55. IT stocks were keeping the indices in the green. Index heavyweights such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC were contributing to the indices’ gain. HCL Tech was top Sensex gainer, while Bajaj-Auto shares were top Sensex laggard. In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index was don 0.29 per cent at 15,004 while the SmallCap index was up just 0.05 per cent at 15,308.

HCL Tech jumps over 4%: HCL Tech shares hit a fresh 52-week high of 848 apiece, rising over 4 per cent, after the company announced its intent to acquire DWS Limited, a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group. The other gainers on the list were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC and Tata Steel.

Bajaj-Auto top Sensex laggard: Bajaj-Auto shares were top Sensex laggard on BSE. The stock was trading 1.71 per cent down at Rs 2996.55 apiece. So far, the stock hit the day’s high of Rs 3045 and low of 2993.85. ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and ONGC were among other losers on the pack.

Nifty IT index up 2%: Except for Nifty IT and Nifty Media indices, all the sectoral indices were trading in the negative territory. Nifty IT index was up 1.96 per cent and Nifty Media index gained 1.28 per cent. On the contrary, Nifty FMCG index was down 0.70 per cent, Nifty Bank index lost 0.54 per cent and Nifty Auto index fell 0.53 per cent.

Route Mobile listing today: Route Mobile shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The Rs 600-crore The cloud communications service provider IPO was subscribed over 74 times. The issue was open for subscription from September 9-11, in the price band of Rs 345-350, received bids for over 89 crore shares as against the total issue size of 1.21 crore shares.

CAMS, Chemcon IPOs open today: IPOs of CAMS, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd will open for subscription today. CAMS issue is made up of an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.82 crore shares by NSE Investments. Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) managed to raise Rs 666.56 crore from 35 anchor investors just ahead of its initial public offering. While Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Rs 318-crore issue consists of an OFS of Rs 153 crore and a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore. It raised Rs 95.4 crore through allotment of 28.06 lakh shares to anchor investors at Rs 340 per share.

FII and DII data: On Friday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 205.15 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 100.83 crore, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Global markets: All the Asian peers were seen trading in the red today. The Hang Seng index was down 0.95 per cent, Shanghai Composite lost 0.41 per cent. The stock markets in Japan were closed for a holiday on Monday. US stock markets in Friday’s overnight trade ended lower following a volatile trade. Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.16 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 0.47 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.66 per cent.