Sensex, Nifty trade volatile on Friday; check what’s weighing on investor sentiment today

Headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were swinging between gains and losses in Friday’s volatile trade. The 30-share Sensex was trading 56 points or 0.15 per cent down at 38,784, while the Nifty 50 index was ruling flat to negative at 11,443. Index heavyweights such as Infosys, HCL Tech, HDFC, Asian Paints and Axis Bank were weighing on the sentiment. The broader markets, however, outperformed the equity benchmarks. BSE MidCap index was up 0.20 per cent at 14,604.77, while the BSE SmallCap index gained 0.24 per cent to trade at 14,519.

Max Healthcare jumps 15%: Max Healthcare Institute share price rallied 15 per cent to Rs 132.55 apiece on Friday. Doric Asia Pacific Small Cap Mauritius sold 4.62 lakh shares of Max India at Rs 49.80 per equity, according to the bulk deals data on NSE.

Top BSE Sensex gainers: Titan Company shares were top Sensex gainers, up 2.16 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki, TCS, SBI, Bajaj-Auto, ITC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Reliance Industries. Yesterday, RIL in an exchange filing said it cannot confirm or deny any transaction which may or may not be in the works.

IndusInd Bank down 2%: Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 scrips were ruling in the negative territory. IndusInd Bank was top laggard, down 2 per cent. Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC and Bajaj Finance, were among other losers on the index.

Nifty FMCG index up nearly 1%: The trend among sectoral indices was largely positive. Nifty FMCG index was up 0.8 per cent led by gains in Jubilant Foodworks, Emami, Britannia Industries and HUL. On the flip side, Nifty Bank index trading in the red.

Earnings today: A total of 104 companies including IRCTC, BHEL, Adani Green Energy, Eros International Media, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Parsvnath Developers and Rail Vikas Nigam, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Rupee opens weak: Indian currency rupee opened weak against US Dollar on Friday. The rupee opened at 73.49 per dollar as compared to 73.46 per dollar closing in the previous session. “With the risk appetite remaining subdued, the rupee is likely to remain within the range of 72.50-73.70 levels. As the geopolitical situation seems to be normalized, rupee shall remain supported and resume the strength once the inflow starts flowing in,” said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors.