Sensex, Nifty trade muted in a volatile session; check what’s keeping investors on edge today

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading volatile in late morning deals on Thursday on the back of weak global cues and rising coronavirus cases. Sensex opened at 33,371 and was trading flat at 33,525 while the broader Nifty 50 index was testing 9,900 level. “The markets continue to remain in a range. We need to get past the 10050 level for an up move to take place or break 9700 for a down move to get activated. Until then, the movements will continue to remain sluggish,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

RIL, ITC top gainers: Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in negative territory and 12 with gains. ONGC was the top Sensex loser, down 1.5 per cent, followed by TCS, LT, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech and Nestle India. On the contrary, Bajaj Finance was top Sensex gainer with a growth of 3 per cent. Power Grid, ITC, Tata Steel, RIL, M&M and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among other gainers.

Nifty Metal index gains over 0.5%: The trends among the Nifty sectoral indices were mixed. Nifty Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.17%, 0.17%, 0.09% and 0.17 per cent, respectively.

Corporate earnings: Bajaj Consumer Care, IRB Infrastructure Developers, City Union Bank, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Caplin Point Laboratories, CARE Ratings, GSFC, Gujarat Alkalies, MOIL, Thomas Cook (India), VST Tillers Tractors and Whirlpool of India are among 57 companies that are scheduled to announce their corporate earnings today.

FII and DII data: On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 486.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 168.05 crore on a net basis, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Global markets: Asian stock markets were trading lower on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases and prospects of new lockdowns erased earlier confidence about a global economic recovery. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P500 snapped 4-day gaining streak. The Dow fell 0.65% while the S&P 500 dipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.15%.

Coronavirus cases surge: With the continuous spike across the country, total number of coronavirus cases stands 366,946 with death toll at 12,237. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country.