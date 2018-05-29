Sensex, Nifty trade lower: ICICI Bank, SBI shares tank 1.5%; L&T, Maruti Suzuki stocks up 2%

The NSE Nifty fell nearly 25 points to trade at 10,660 in the morning trade.

The domestic stock markets opened lower on Tuesday, with the 30-share Sensex losing 63 points on opening to 35,213, even as the broader Nifty50 held on to the 10,650-mark. In the morning trade, sharp declines were observed in in banking, metal and pharma stocks, with ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, SBI, IndusInd Bank shedding more than 1% each in the 30-share Sensex. Notably, the downward movement in metal stocks was led by Vedanta, which fell nearly 4 per cent. However, the shares soon recovered 3% from day’s lows.

The NSE Nifty fell nearly 25 points to trade at 10,660 in the morning trade. Lupin, Sun Pharma, and ICICI Bank were major draggers, shedding more than 1% each. In the Sensex, L&T, Tata Motors, Maruti, TCS were seen to be trading strongly, up by more than 1% each. Meanwhile, in the Nifty, GAIL, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid shares were trading in the green. Twenty nine stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index were trading in the negative zone.

Asian shares fell on Tuesday and the euro slipped back to 6-1/2 month lows as early elections loomed in Italy, but a revival in diplomatic talks with North Korea and a retreat in oil prices from recent highs supported sentiment, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 percent after three consecutive sessions of gains, according to the report. “The market has turned its focus to the continuing political situation in Italy,” Nick Twidale, Sydney-based analyst at Rakuten Securities Australia told the agency.

The fall in the domestic markets comes after a day of strong rally yesterday. “It was certainly a good start of the trading week for our markets as compared to its global peers. Majority of Asian bourses were dull; but despite this we had a gap up opening by a fair margin,” Angel Broking noted.