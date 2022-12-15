Sensex, Nifty trade in red amid weak global markets sentiment; IRCTC share falls 5%, Poonawalla Fincorp up 1%

Indian equity indices were trading in the red territory on Thursday following the weak global market trend. The BSE Sensex fell 247 or 0.40% to 62,429.92 and NSE Nifty dipped 78.25 points or 0.42% to 18,582.05. IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were the top gainers on the Sensex while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS and UltraTech were the top losers.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was down 0.03% while Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.92%. The volatility index India VIX was trading 0.58% lower at 12.81.

IRCTC, Poonawalla Fincorp shares in focus today

IRCTC shares tanked 5% as the government announced an OFS (offer for sale) for up to 5% of the stake in IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation). On the other hand, Adar Poonawalla-led NBFC Poonawalla Fincorp shares rose nearly 1% on Wednesday after the company announced it would sell its housing arm to TPG Group for Rs 3,900 crore. On the other hand,

Asian and US stock Markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. Overnight, the US stock market also ended in the red.

Sensex, Nifty previous day closing

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex rose 144 points or 0.23% to conclude at 62,677.91. The NSE Nifty climbed 52.30 points or 0.28% to settle at 18,660.30.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 372.16 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 926.45 crore on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) and Delta Corp are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday.