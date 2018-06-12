Sensex, Nifty trade flat ahead of macro-data release; TCS, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s among top gainers

The BSE Sensex rose 84 points to an intra-day high of 35,567.82 points on Tuesday.

The Indian stock markets traded on a flat note with a mildly positive bias tracking mixed Asian peers, and ahead of the release of major domestic macro-economic data. The BSE Sensex rose 84 points to touch an intra-day high of 35,567.82 points during early morning trade on Tuesday, while the Nifty of the National Stock Exchange edged up almost 30 points to an intra-day high of 10,816.80 points. The Bank Nifty was trading inches up by 0.09 per cent on the NSE.

Almost all sectoral indices on the BSE — barring metals, telecom and realty — traded with gains led by consumer durables, healthcare and oil and gas stocks. Out of 1,586 trading companies, 978 were in advances and 535 were in declining trend indicating a marginally bullish sentiment in the market. On the BSE, shares of Dr Reddy’s Lab, Wipro, Adani Ports, TCS and Sun Pharma were the top five gainers. Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid were among the top five losing stocks.

On Tuesday, Asian shares traded little changed as investors awaited the highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Reuters reported. On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.78 points, or less than 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq composite rose 14.41 points, or 0.2 percent.