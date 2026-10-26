Sensex, Nifty at pre-open: The GIFT Nifty was trading lower in early trade on Monday, October 26, indicating a weak opening to the week for Indian equities.

GIFT Nifty was down 48 points, or 0.2%, at 22,560 points. Crude oil prices have edged lower this morning but remain significantly higher than the pre-war levels, while most Asian indices opened lower.

Investors will also track domestic triggers such as the second-quarter earnings, which are likely to influence market sentiment during the session.

Key global and domestic cues for October 26, 2026

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets were mixed in early trade on Monday, October 26. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3% while the Kosdaq declined 1.2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% while the broader Topix rose 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.26% lower.

Crude Oil Today

Crude oil prices were lower in early trading on Monday, with Brent crude oil hovering at $115.29 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were 1.5% lower at $101.69 per barrel.

Brent crude oil prices had hit the highest level since April on Friday on reports of US and Israel planning to launch strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections.

US Stock Futures on Monday

US stock futures were higher. Dow Jones futures were 0.2% higher this morning while S&P 500 futures were up 0.4%. The Nasdaq-100 futures were up 0.6%.

US Markets on Friday

US stocks plunged on Friday. The S&P 500 ended 0.5% lower at 7,623.68 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.2% lower at 25,955.34 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 652.82 points, or 1.2%, and ended at 52,215.16 points.

US Dollar Today

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 101.70. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others. On October 23, the Indian rupee ended at 94.94 against the US dollar.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was trading lower at around $3,986.58 per ounce in early trade on Monday.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,42,250 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,06,687.5 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,618.97.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading 0.2% higher at $54.07 per ounce in early trade on Monday.

Silver prices in India were at Rs 196.24 per gram on Monday.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 887.65 crores on Friday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 3,235.36 crores.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

In Friday’s trading session, the Education sector gained the most, ending 2.9% higher. This was followed by the restaurant sector, which closed 0.5% higher.

The aquaculture sector was the worst hit, ending 4.1% lower. The silver sector fell 3.9%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Friday’s trade

In Friday’s session, the Garware Group gained 3.4%, followed by the Lakshmi Group Coimbatore, which closed 1.6% higher.

The Essar Group was the worst hit on Friday, ending 9% lower, followed by the Jaypee Group at 6.7% lower.