Gift Nifty is indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market today, November 17. Investors will track the early trading cues for direction, with global market trends, foreign institutional investor activity and stock-specific developments likely to influence sentiment through the session.

In the last trading session, the Sensex gained 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to close at 82,104.79, while the Nifty 50 advanced 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,291.10.

Here are the key factors likely to guide trading on Tuesday, November 17.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets started Tuesday’s session on a weak note, with key indices across the region trading in the red. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix fell 0.76% and 1.06%, respectively, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.57% and Kosdaq lost 0.62%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was also down 1.37%.

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Crude Oil Today

Oil prices were trading lower in early trade on Tuesday. Brent crude futures declined 0.65% to $91.84 per barrel, while US crude oil futures slipped 0.74% to $85.09 per barrel.

US Futures on Tuesday

US stock futures traded marginally higher, pointing to a steady start on Wall Street. Futures linked to the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 were all in the green, with gains ranging between 0.02% and 0.1%.

US Markets on Friday

Wall Street ended Monday’s session lower, with all three major US indices extending their losses for a third consecutive day. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49% to 24,509.76, while the S&P 500 declined 1.92% to 7,416.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also lost 739.38 points, or 1.41%, to settle at 51,608.17.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which stood at 103.67, tracks the dollar’s strength against six major currencies. These are the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc, and a rise or fall in the index shows whether the dollar is gaining or losing ground against them.

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Indian rupee

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar in the previous trading session, rising 0.3% to close at 93.92 on Monday, November 16.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was trading at $3,849.20, down 0.10%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,36,790 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,02,590 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,35,140.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading at $46.920, up 0.13%.

Silver was priced at Rs 189.90 per gram in India.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the Indian equity cash market on November 16, purchasing shares worth Rs 4,864.68 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 3,519.05 crore during the session.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

Tobacco stocks topped the sectoral gainers’ list, advancing 3.57%, followed by hospital stocks with a 3.16% rise. Glass stocks gained 3.04%, while tea and coffee stocks were up 2.73%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Monday’s trade

In the last trading session, Max India Group led the gains, rising 4.95%, followed by Apollo Hospital Group, which advanced 2.89%. Patodia Group gained 2.65%, while GMR Group climbed 2.35%.