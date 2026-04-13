Sensex Today Updates, Nifty 50, Stock Market Live: The Indian domestic indices are in focus today, April 13 after fresh geopolitical tension have once again clouded the outlook. The GIFT Nifty down 300 points or 1% after the collapse of talks between the United States and Iran has triggered global nervousness.

Crude oil prices surged sharply, with Brent crossing $103 per barrel and WTI rising to around $104.

Early signals indicate that benchmark indices like the Sensex and Nifty could open with a sharp gap-down.

US President Donald Trump said the US Navy will “immediately” begin a blockade to stop ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement. Iran has demanded the right to collect tolls from vessels traveling through the Strait, but Trump said no one who pays them will have safe passage on the high seas.

4 big cues for Sensex, Nifty on Monday

1. Strait of Hormuz tension: The biggest trigger comes from a sharp escalation over the weekend across Middle East. Donald Trump has ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Effective immediately, the United States Navy…will begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.” He added that the move aims to counter what he described as “world extortion” by Iran.

Reiterating his stance, he said, “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon!” He also issued a strong warning: “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be blown to hell!” and added that US forces are “locked and loaded.”

2. Iran response raises stakes further: In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed control over the strategic waterway.

In a statement, it said: “All traffic…is under the full control of the armed forces.”

3. China warning adds another layer of uncertainty: The situation has widened beyond the Middle East after Donald Trump warned China of “staggering” tariffs if it extends military support to Iran.

4. Q4 earnings in focus: Even as global cues dominate, domestic triggers remain active. Today, companies like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and Swaraj Engines will announce their March quarter results. Moreover, some are also expected to declare dividends.

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