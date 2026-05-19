Indian markets are expected to open higher on Tuesday, supported by positive global cues. GIFT Nifty was trading 0.43% higher in early morning trade, indicating a positive start for benchmark indices.

With global uncertainty still high, investors are likely to keep a close watch on crude oil prices, the rupee’s movement and foreign investor activity in today’s trade. Developments in West Asia also remain firmly on the market’s radar, as any fresh escalation could further impact global risk sentiment.

Back home, sectors linked to energy, commodities and exports may remain in focus as swings in oil prices and currency markets continue to influence trading sentiment.

Previous session: Markets end flat after volatile session

Indian equity markets ended nearly flat on Monday, May 18, 2026. The Sensex settled 77.05 points, or 0.10%, higher at 75,315.04, while the Nifty edged up 6.45 points, or 0.03%, to close at 23,649.95.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on May 19, 2026

Asian markets

Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.68%, while the Topix index gained 1.16%. South Korea’s Kospi, however, slipped 1.06%, while the small-cap Kosdaq traded largely flat. Meanwhile, Australia’s ASX 200 advanced 1.08% in early trade.

Crude oil

Oil prices eased slightly from yesterday’s high, though they remained elevated. This is after reports suggested that US President Donald Trump had postponed a planned attack on Iran.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1% to $107.28 per barrel, while Brent crude declined 2.7% to $109.11 per barrel in early trade.

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US Market

US markets ended on a lower note on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 159.95 points, or 0.32%, to close at 49,686.12. However, the S&P 500 slipped 0.07% to 7,403.05 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.51% to settle at 26,090.73.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 99.07 on Tuesday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc.

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed at a fresh record low of Rs 96.35 against the US dollar on Monday, May 18. The currency fell 0.4% from the previous close on a provisional basis.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold edged higher and was trading at $4,578 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, June gold futures were trading at Rs 1,59,285 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Silver rate today

Silver rates are in focus as well. In the international market, silver (XAG/USD) was trading at around $78.97 per ounce.

FII, DII data

Foreign investors were net buyers in the Indian market on May 18 for the third consecutive session. They bought equities worth Rs 2,814 crore. Domestic institutional investors continued to provide support by purchasing equities worth Rs 2,682 crore during the session.

Key sectoral gainers in last trading session

In the last trading session, the Beverages–Non-Alcoholic sector gained 1.73%, while the Information Technology sector rose 1.59%. The Digital sector also moved higher, adding 1.48%.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, Essar Group’s market capitalisation rose 5.86% , while TSF Group gained 1.79% and Williamson Magor Group added 1.66%. On the other hand, Essel Group declined 4.2%, Raunaq Group fell 4.24%, and TVS Group also slipped 4.24%.