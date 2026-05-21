LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for a roaring start as GIFT Nifty surges 200 pts; Brent crude slides to $105
Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market LIVE updates today, May 21: Sensex and Nifty are set for a strong start as GIFT Nifty jumps nearly 200 points. Track live market updates, crude oil prices, rupee movement, gold and silver rates, FII-DII data, Asian markets, and global cues impacting Dalal Street today.
Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates today, May 21: Indian markets are likely to start Thursday’s session on a stronger footing, with GIFT Nifty rising nearly 0.8% in early trade. But beneath the positive opening signals, traders are still navigating a market clouded by global uncertainty, volatile crude oil prices and pressure on the rupee.
Investors continue to keep a close eye on developments in West Asia, where rising geopolitical tension are adding fresh nervousness across global financial markets. Any sharp move in crude prices or further weakness in the rupee could quickly shift market sentiment. Back home, oil-linked, commodity and export-oriented sectors are expected to remain in focus as investors react to swings in global energy and currency markets.
Previous session: Markets end higher
Indian equity markets ended Wednesday’s session in positive territory after recovering from intraday lows. The Nifty gained 41 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 23,659, while the Sensex rose 118 points, or 0.16%, to close at 75,318.
3 Key global and domestic cues to watch on May 21, 2026
Asian markets
Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei index gained well over 1%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose more than 1% during early trading hours.
US Market
Wall Street ended higher on May 20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 645 points, or 1.31%, to close at 50,009.35. The S&P 500 gained 1.08% to settle at 7,432.97, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.54% and ended the session at 26,270.36.
Crude oil
Oil prices moved higher in early trade today. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.78% to $99.03 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.73% and was trading
Live Updates
07:22 (IST)
21 May 2026
Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates today: US dollar
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 99.13 on Thursday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc.
07:04 (IST)
21 May 2026
Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates today: Key sectoral gainers in last trading session
In the last trading session, the Electric Equipment sector emerged as one of the top gainers, with its market capitalisation rising 4.61%. The Education sector also witnessed strong buying interest and gained 3.04% during the session. Meanwhile, the Petroleum sector moved higher by 2.06% in the last trading session.
06:48 (IST)
21 May 2026
Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates today: Best and worst performing business group in last trading session
In the last trading session, the L G Balakrishnan Group emerged among the top gaining business groups with a rise of 3.68%. The Ambani Group also witnessed strong buying interest and gained 2.61%, while the Kalyani Group moved higher by 1.98% during the session.
On the losing side, the Jaypee Group declined 2.8% in the last trading session. The Future Group also remained under pressure and slipped 3.09%, while the Essel Group recorded the sharpest fall among the listed groups, dropping 4.57% during the session.