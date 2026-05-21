Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates today, May 21: Indian markets are likely to start Thursday’s session on a stronger footing, with GIFT Nifty rising nearly 0.8% in early trade. But beneath the positive opening signals, traders are still navigating a market clouded by global uncertainty, volatile crude oil prices and pressure on the rupee.

Investors continue to keep a close eye on developments in West Asia, where rising geopolitical tension are adding fresh nervousness across global financial markets. Any sharp move in crude prices or further weakness in the rupee could quickly shift market sentiment. Back home, oil-linked, commodity and export-oriented sectors are expected to remain in focus as investors react to swings in global energy and currency markets.

Previous session: Markets end higher

Indian equity markets ended Wednesday’s session in positive territory after recovering from intraday lows. The Nifty gained 41 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 23,659, while the Sensex rose 118 points, or 0.16%, to close at 75,318.

3 Key global and domestic cues to watch on May 21, 2026

Asian markets

Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei index gained well over 1%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose more than 1% during early trading hours.

US Market

Wall Street ended higher on May 20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 645 points, or 1.31%, to close at 50,009.35. The S&P 500 gained 1.08% to settle at 7,432.97, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.54% and ended the session at 26,270.36.

Crude oil

Oil prices moved higher in early trade today. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.78% to $99.03 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.73% and was trading

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