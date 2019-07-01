Sensex, Nifty start budget week on positive note, end at 3-week closing highs; key reasons

The expectations around the upcoming budget to be presented on July 5 also adding to the rally.

Snapping the two-day losing streak, Sensex and Nifty ended Monday at 3-week closing highs as investors globally heaved a sigh of relief after the US and China called a truce in their long-drawn trade war. The expectations around the upcoming budget to be presented on July 5 also adding to the rally. The Sensex opened higher at 39,543.73 and swung between a high of 39,764.82 and a low of 39,541.09 during the trade, finally settling 291.86 points, or 0.74 per cent, gains at 39,686.50. Nifty surged 76.75 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 11,865.60. The benchmark indices ended the day at 3-week closing highs today.

“Markets started the week on an optimistic note and settled with decent gains. Easing of trade war tension between the US and China boosted the sentiments across the world markets, including ours. Besides, the report that finance ministry will come up with further reforms on GST front and encouraging foreign investors data added to the positivity,” said Jayant Manglik, President – Retail Distribution, Religare Broking said. However, any major move in direction seems unlikely now with the budget just four days away, he added.

“Nifty started the trading week on a positive note taking cues from the global markets. This cascading effect came in after the two economic powers China and the U.S. from the G20 summit meet in Japan confirmed in separate comments that they do not plan to levy any new tariffs against each other’s products at the present time. The hold off is expected to provide some relief to the global markets but investors will seek more clarity on tariffs soon,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities said.

While Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank and RIL were the major gainers, ONGC, HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Asian Paints and Vedanta were the laggards on BSE today.