Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start; Five things to know before market opens on Friday

Chartists say that the Nifty has gone sideways and the range is between 15,400-15,900.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open on a cautious note on Friday, as suggested trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were just 7.50 points up at 15,845 on Singaporean Exchange. Chartists say that the Nifty has gone sideways and the range is between 15,400-15,900. “Unless we do not get past either level, we will not see a significant move. While the bias is on the upside and there is still room for the index to conquer 16100, a buy on dips approach is recommended,” Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said.

Global watch: Asian stock markets were seen trading higher in early trade on Friday, following the overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up nearly half a per cent, while the Topix index gained 0.5 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.79 per cent. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indices hit all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.04 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.66 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.72 per cent.

Call, PUT OI: Maximum call open interest was seen at 15,800 strike with 86,565 contracts, followed by 16,000 strike with 55,270 contracts. Maximum put OI was at 15,500 strike with 52,424 contracts, and then at 15,700 strike with 52,020 contracts.

FII, DII trades: On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,890.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares to the tune of Rs 1,138.76 crore on a net basis in the Indian share market.

Q4 results today: A total of 192 BSE-listed companies such as Indraprastha Gas, JSW Energy, Hindustan Copper, Finolex Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, PNC Infratech, Godfrey Phillips, Railtel Corporation of India, Barbeque Nation, Forbes & Company, Balmer Lawrie and Inox Winds, among others are scheduled to announce their January-March quarter earnings.

India Pesticides IPO: The Rs 800-crore India Pesticides public issue has been subscribed 3.79 times by investors on day 2 of the bidding process. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 100 crore and an offer-for-sale worth up to Rs 700 crore. The IPO will close for subscription today