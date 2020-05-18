Sensex, Nifty see sharp fall as eco measures failed to cheer-up markets; check what’s dragging D-St

On the Nifty 50 index, 45 stocks out of 50 scrips were trading in negative territory while just 5 were trading with upticks

After a week of economic relief package announcements, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 fell over 2 per cent in Monday’s weak trade as Dalal Street was largely unimpressed by the measures. Sensex slumped nearly 1,000 points from day’s high of 31,248 to hit day’s low of 30,265. While Nifty 50 slipped 265 points to breach the crucial 8,900-mark. The top contributors towards today’s plunge in Sensex were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank. On the Nifty 50 index, 45 stocks out of 50 scrips were trading in negative territory while just 5 were trading with upticks.

Goldman Sachs sees worst recession in India: Goldman Sachs expects India will experience its deepest recession ever after a poor run of data underscored the damaging economic impact of lockdowns in the world’s second-most populous nation. Gross domestic product will contract by an annualized 45% in the second quarter from the prior three months, compared with Goldman’s previous forecast of a 20% slump, according to Bloomberg.

ICICI Bank drops 7%: Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 27 stocks were trading with major cuts. ICICI Bank share price slipped over 7 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI). Banks and financials were contributing the most to the losses on S&P BSE Sensex. While Infosys, ITC and HCL Tech were the only Sensex gainers.

Nifty Bank drops 850 points: Except Nifty Pharma, all the sectoral indices were trading in deep sea of red. Nifty Bank index was top sectoral loser declining over 8,50 points or 4.5% dragged by losses in Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank and ICICI Bank. While Nifty Pharma was trading higher led by gains in Cipla, Biocon and Aurobindo Pharma.

Earnings today: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma), Delta Corp, Bharti Airtel, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Dr Lal PathLabs, Torrent Pharma are among 14 companies which are scheduled to announce their March quarter results later in the day today

Global markets: Asian stock markets were trading higher on Monday after oil prices hit a five-week high as more countries re-opened their economies, stirring hopes the world was nearer to emerging from recession. US stock market ended higher in Friday’s overnight trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.08 points, or 0.25%, to 23,685.42, the S&P 500 gained 11.2 points, or 0.39%, to 2,863.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.84 points, or 0.79%, to 9,014.56.

FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,388.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, sold shares of worth Rs 1,225.53 crore on Friday, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Lockdown in India extended till May 31: As the coronavirus cases in India have surpassed 91,000-mark and the death toll is nearing 2900, the nationwide lockdown has been extended by two weeks till May 31, 2020.