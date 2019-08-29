Share Market Today Live: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty below 11,000; Yes Bank, Heromotocorp down

End of days? Jet Airways to vacate headquarters in 45 days

Jet Airways will vacate Siroya Centre, the premises where it is currently headquartered in Mumbai, in the next 45 days. The legal counsels of the resolution professional (RP) for the defunct airline and Luckystar, the owner of the property, informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that the parties are very close to reaching a settlement on the matter. The RP also sought more time from the tribunal to present a final list of resolution applicants for the airline. Luckystar had moved the tribunal in last month seeking to remove the airline’s headquarters from the disputed premises as Jet’s lease had expired on June 7. The committee of creditors (CoC), in its meeting earlier this week, has broadly agreed to the settlement terms put forth by Luckystar.

