Share Market Today Live: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty below 11,000; Yes Bank, Heromotocorp down

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down 150 points to 37,315 while the Nifty is trading below the 11,000-mark. Yes Bank, NTPC, ONGC are among the biggest losers, slumping up to 2%. The government has approved 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through the automatic route in coal mining, its sale and all its associated infrastructure. The government has also approved 100 percent FDI through the direct route in contract manufacturing, said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the Cabinet briefing yesterday. We bring to you live updates.
Shares of Coal India are trading 1.7% higher at Rs 187.40 after the government on Wednesday allowed 100 per cent foreign investment in coal mining and contract manufacturing. Previously, the FDI was allowed only in captive coal and lignite mining by power projects, steel and cement companies. In addition, Coal washeries were allowed to be set up, subject to the condition that these washeries would not either mine coal or sell washed coal in the open market.
A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Jet Airways will vacate Siroya Centre, the premises where it is currently headquartered in Mumbai, in the next 45 days. The legal counsels of the resolution professional (RP) for the defunct airline and Luckystar, the owner of the property, informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that the parties are very close to reaching a settlement on the matter. The RP also sought more time from the tribunal to present a final list of resolution applicants for the airline. Luckystar had moved the tribunal in last month seeking to remove the airline’s headquarters from the disputed premises as Jet’s lease had expired on June 7. The committee of creditors (CoC), in its meeting earlier this week, has broadly agreed to the settlement terms put forth by Luckystar.
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to make the prohibition act stricter. The cabinet also decided to issue an ordinance soon to implement the amendment. The Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 will be made more stringent by increasing the punishment and fine amounts, a government release said. As per the changes, even those liquor shops which possess a license would not be able to operate once an area is declared as “absolute prohibited area”.
New Delhi can explore many opportunities with the Southeast Asian grouping Asean and deepen the trade engagements with the region further, Singaporean minister K Shanmugam said Wednesday. Noting the substantial progress achieved on the trade front between India and Asean, the minister of home and law of the island city-state said there is tremendous goodwill towards India among the 10-nation bloc. “India’s interaction with the Asean has grown very substantially…I would say exponentially. But there is a gap between India’s current role in economic and strategic terms compared with that of a number East Asian countries. I see there is more opportunities that can be tapped into,” Shanmugam told a CII seminar on ‘India’s engagement with Asean’ here this evening.
Apple Inc. is poised to start online sales of its devices in India within months, a person familiar with the matter said, benefiting from new rules making the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market more attractive to foreign brands. On Wednesday, India eased rules that forced companies such as Apple to source 30% of their production locally — a requirement the iPhone maker has been lobbying against for years — to include exports as part of the requirement. That rule posed a problem for electronics brands because most of its devices and components are manufactured in China. The government also allowed so-called single brand retailers to set up online stores before physical shops.
