Sensex, Nifty regain nearly half of Friday’s losses, end near day’s high; here’s what analysts have to say

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Monday in a broad-based buying after the Indian stock market witnessed the biggest single-day drop in the previous session. BSE Sensex ended 750 points or 1.53 per cent higher at 49,850, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled 232 points or 1.60 per cent higher at 14,762. Index heavyweights such as Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Banka and ICICI Bank, contributed the most to the indices’ up move. Sensex hit a day’s high of 50,058 while the Nifty 50 index crossed 14,800 during the trade. The broader market performed in-line with equity benchmarks. S&P BSE MidCap index jumped 1.46 per cent or 292 points to end at 20,270, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index gained 1.61 per cent or 324 points to finish at 20,479.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

Domestic markets kick-started the month on a strong footing with increased optimism led by GDP reaching positive numbers, improving auto numbers and steady PMI manufacturing data. The auto sector was in focus today as the sales numbers for February were in favour of manufacturers. Global markets were on its upward rally owing to the much-anticipated US stimulus package being approved and reports regarding the progress in the vaccines.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

Index opened a day with good gains and managed to hold the bullish stream throughout the day. The index closed a day at 14782 with gains of nearly two percent and formed a bullish harami sort of candle pattern on the daily chart which represents a change in immediate trend so if managed to hold the previous week low index is good to go northwards. Index has formed immediate support near 14640-14580 zone and good resistance is coming near 14810 zone any break above said levels can push index towards 15k mark again.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities

Positive global cues and US yields retreating from highs led to a strong opening today with Indices sustaining gains throughout the day. The broader markets saw energetic buying momentum across PSU basket and sectors like Paints & Speciality Chemicals.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

14820-14950 is a resistance zone for the index. Until we do not get past this, the short term downtrend continues. If we resist and turn around from here, the markets can go down to test 14350-14400. This is a crucial area and stops are wide. Traders are advised caution.