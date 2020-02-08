Sensex, Nifty regain Budget losses but finish the week in red; here’s what moved the markets this week

RBI’s decisions helped real estate shares including HDFC, PNB Housing Finance, Brigade enterprises, Sobha Limited, Oberoi realty, and Godrej properties jump.

After a troubled start to the month when S&P BSE Sensex tumbled down 1,000 points, Dalal Street continued to march upward to where it was before the budget and gained what it lost on the day Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced her Budget proposals. The week saw global indices beat coronavirus fears early on just to realise later in the week that it’s not over yet. Reserve Bank of India’s MPC kept rates unchanged but the central bank pulled a rabbit out of the hat when it made loans cheaper without cutting rates and gave banks incentive to lend more. The dual stimulus – first the Budget followed by the RBI provided various measures to stimulate the broader economy which will bring results. Hence, the market witnessed a reversal from a 2.5% fall on the Budget day to an equal gain negating the losses during the week,” said Jimeet Modi, CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

Here’s all that moved the markets this week:

Mixed signals from global markets

Global markets sent mixed signals during the week. Fear of Coronavirus held the markets across the globe as the week started as investors remained uncertain about how the health emergency that has hit the Chinese province of Wuhan will impact the world. However, hopes of stimulus from the Chinese government helped markets in China, Japan, and Hong Kong rose in the middle of the week, but after a revised figure of the number of people who died because of the virus was released on Friday, markets lost ground.

DDT tweak

A change in the way dividend is taxed was announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget speech which will help companies save the money they paid as taxes for paying dividend. “When the Dividend distribution Tax was introduced corporates had to bear the extra burden of the tax. So actually it was an additional burden on corporates and the Govt had to face a lot of criticism for it and accordingly the DDT has been proposed to be withdrawn. This gives a lot of relief to corporates and particularly to the MNCs listed in India, who end up declaring a sizeable dividend to their parent company. However, the dividend in the hands of investors will continue to be taxed and there is no relief on that front,” SMC Institutional Equities said in a research note. Nestle India shares rose to hit a 52-week high of Rs 16,500 on NSE, while Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares surged to Rs 2195 on NSE during the week.

RBI’s breather for banks and realty companies

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to permit extension of date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) of project loans for commercial real estate, delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters, by another one year. This helped real estate shares including HDFC, PNB Housing Finance, and Brigade enterprises, Sobha Limited, Oberoi realty, and Godrej properties jump.

Bank shares too were helped by the RBI when it announced measures to revitalise the flow of bank credits to sectors such as automobiles, residential housing, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). RBI said that loans lent by commercial banks to these sectors will be exempted from cash reserve ratio (CRR) guidelines. Helping banks lend more and earn more interest income.

The week ended with S&P BSE Sensex down by 178 points or 0.43 per cent at 41,128.04, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 12,086.40, down 51.55 points or 0.42 per cent. According to analysts Novel Coronavirus hurt the market at the end of the week. “Now since the budget, RBI policy & major corporate results are behind us, Indian bourses will henceforth try to adjust and assimilate the reality. Before making any meaningful strides, markets will absorb how these policy decisions have impacted corporates’ underlying performance,” said Jimeet Modi.