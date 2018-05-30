Sensex, Nifty recover sharply but end flat as Brent crude nears $76 a barrel

BSE Sensex concluded down 43.13 points or 0.12% at 34,906.11 whereas NSE Nifty finished 18.95 points or 0.18% lower at 10,614.35 on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

India’s share market closed flat after recovering from day’s bottom on Wednesday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty settling marginally lower in the red as market participants remain cautious over Italian political crisis and Brent crude oil nearing the $76 level. BSE Sensex concluded down 43.13 points or 0.12% at 34,906.11 whereas NSE Nifty finished 18.95 points or 0.18% lower at 10,614.35 on Wednesday. Oil climbed towards $76 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by tight supplies despite expectations OPEC and its allies will pump more in the second half of 2018 and helped by forecasts US inventories fell, Reuters said in a report.

Shares of M&M, Coal India, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL and Power Grid emerged as the notable gainers among the components of BSE Sensex rising up to 3% while shares of Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, L&T, Dr Reddy’s, Adani Ports and HDFC Bank were the top laggards. During the day, the benchmark Sensex shuttled between 35,017.45 and 34,735.11.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading up 0.41% at $75.7 a barrel after making a high of $75.95 per barrel mark in the day. The WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude was trading 0.28% higher at $66.92 per barrel.

Italy’s political crisis and renewed trade war fears sent world stocks lower for the sixth day in a row, though hopes that Italy could avoid a new election helped European markets stage a mini-bounce from one of their worst selloffs in years, Reuters reported.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon, Aban Offshore, IL&FS Transportation, HCL-Infosystems and Avanti Feeds declined 4 to 13% and were the biggest losers among the ‘A’ group on BSE whereas shares of Nav Bharat Ventures, Crisil, RCom, Eros Media and JSW Energy jumped 6 to 17% today.

Out of the 2,538 total traded companies on BSE, 1,479 scrips ended in red, 1,213 stocks closed in green while 162 shares settled unchanged.