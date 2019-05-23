title-bar

Sensex, Nifty record rally: Investor wealth up Rs 2.87 lakh crore as Modi-led NDA leads early trends

By: |
Published: May 23, 2019 12:11:39 PM

The market cap of the companies listed on BSE surged by Rs 2,87,028.8 crore to Rs 1,53,56,153.14 crore in early trade from Rs 1,50,69,124.34 crore on Wednesday.

sensexThe major benchmark index hit an all time high of 40,124.96, tracking a majority for the ruling NDA based on the election trends.

Amid record rally in the stock markets, the investor wealth jumped Rs 2.87 lakh crore in the early trade Thursday, even as the BSE Sensex hit 40,000-mark for the first time ever. The 30-share index climbed more than 900 points to hit a high of 40,012.35. The major benchmark index hit an all time high of  40,124.96, tracking majority for the ruling NDA based on the election trends. The market cap of the companies listed on BSE surged by Rs 2,87,028.8 crore to Rs 1,53,56,153.14 crore in early trade from Rs 1,50,69,124.34 crore on Wednesday.

Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, RIL were among the major scrips that led the Sensex rally today. The broader NSE index was up 1 per cent at 11,855.85, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.92 per cent higher at 39,469.90, at the time of reportingThe NSE index rose 64.8 per cent during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, through Wednesday’s close, and the BSE index gained 63.6 per cent. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 69.51/52 per dollar versus previous close of 69.6750.

Also read: Share Market Live Election Result 2019: Sensex retreats after hitting 40,000; Nifty below 11,950

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Vijay Kedia, MD, Kedia Securities, told ET Now that the banking sector may continue to lead the markets in the coming days.  He suggested DCB Bank, RBL Bank, Federal Bank as the good bets to the investors. On the other hand, Motilal Oswal included ICICI Bank, SBI, Maruti, Ultratech, L&T, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Infosys, HDFC LIfe, Federal Bank, LIC Housing Finance, and others among top bets in their daily report. Reacting to the early trends, market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said the verdict is vote for continuity and death of crony capitalism.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex, Nifty record rally: Investor wealth up Rs 2.87 lakh crore as Modi-led NDA leads early trends
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition