Sensex, Nifty recede from near record highs to end lower ahead of Modi 2.0 first cabinet meet; key points

By: |
Published: May 31, 2019 5:09:37 PM

The leading benchmark indices receded from near record high levels on Friday following the appointment of portfolio to ministers in Modi 2.0.

With the portfolios of ministers in the Narendra Modi government allocated, equity market weighed other global and domestic factors for further cues.

The leading benchmark indices receded from near record high levels on Friday following the appointment of poftfolio to ministers in Modi 2.0. The 30-share Sensex fell more than 700 points from intra-day high of 40,122.24, but cut losses towards the end of the session. The Sensex closed 117.77 points lower at 39,714.20, while the Nifty ended the session 23 points down at 11,922.80. The all-time high mark of Sensex stands at 40,124.96, while the Nify’s record high stands at 12,041.15.

With the portfolios of ministers in the Narendra Modi government allocated, equity market weighed other global and domestic factors for further cues. “The markets have reacted negatively just because it expected Amit Shah to become one,” technical analyst Milan Vaishnav told Financial Express Online. However, now that the uncertainty around the portfolio allocation is over, the markets will look for other triggers, say experts. PM Narendra Modi-led cabinet will meet later this evening for the first time after staking claim.  

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, ending 4.27% lower. Other losers include ITC, Vedanta and M&M, shedding more than 2% each. Asian Paints, TCS and HCL Tech were among the gainers, jumping up to 2.43%. During the day, the index hit a low of 11,829.45 and a high of 12,039.25.JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Heromotocorp, Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Auto were among the biggest Nifty losers, shedding between 4.96% and 5.66%. TCS, GAIL, IOC, Infosys and Yes Bank were the biggest gainers jumping up to 7.25% in the week.

Also read: World Cup portfolio: RIL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance stocks in IIFL’s dream team; check full list

Taking stock of the performance of the Indian markets vis-a-vis foreign peers, Sanjeev Zarbade, VP – PCG Research, Kotak Securities said that the domestic stock markets have bucked the trend on a weekly as well as montly basis. “Global markets are seen closing in the red for the week and for the month as well. Fears of an escalating trade war kept markets nervous for the month. Even economic data has been signaling a weakness in global economic activity. The latest Chinese Official PMI data being a case in point. On the positive side, Crude prices have corrected, which is a positive,” Sanjeev Zarbade said, adding that Indian equities ended the week up 0.7%, in contrast.

For the month, the Sensex rose 1.7% on the back of strong election mandate given to NDA. The key events to watch out going forward would be the RBI monetary policy meet in June and then the Union Budget in July, Zarbade added. The key events to watch out going forward would be the RBI monetary policy meet in June and then the Union Budget in July, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex, Nifty recede from near record highs to end lower ahead of Modi 2.0 first cabinet meet; key points
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition