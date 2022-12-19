Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; NDTV fall 2%, Sun Pharma, Infosys in red

Indian equity indices opened in the green territory on Monday after falling nearly 1% on Friday. The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 89.67 points or 0.15% higher at 61,427.48. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 3.95 points or 0.02% at 18,272.95. The top gainers on the Sensex were Power Grid, ITC, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel. In contrast, the top losers were Sun Pharma, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was up 0.03%, Nifty FMCG was up 0.87%, and Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.09%. On the other hand, Nifty IT was down 0.40% and Nifty Pharma was down 0.55%. The volatility index India VIX was up 0.28%.

NDTV, Sun Pharma, Infosys shares in focus today

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) shares were trading 2% higher at Rs 371.00 on Monday after LTS Investment Fund Ltd sold 3,28,888 shares of the company at Rs 366.65 per share on Friday. On the other hand, shares of Sun Pharma were trading over 1% down at Rs 983.15 after the company said its Halol, Gujarat facility has received a warning letter from the USFDA regarding the inspection conducted from 26 April 2022 to 9 May 2022. The warning letter summarizes violations with respect to current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) regulations. Infosys shares fell 1.27% to Rs 1503.00 in early trade on Monday.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. On Friday, the US stock market also ended in the red.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1975.44 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1542.5 crore on Friday, December 16, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Delta Corp are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday.