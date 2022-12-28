Sensex, Nifty open in red on Wednesday; Rail Vikas Nigam shares rise 4%, Punjab Sind Bank shares up over 1%

Indian equity benchmarks started Wednesday’s session in the red territory amid mixed sentiments in the global markets. The BSE Sensex fell marginally by 118.86 points or 0.20% to 60,808.57 and NSE Nifty dipped 55.90 points or 0.31% to 18,076.40. The top losers of the Sensex were Tata Steel, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys and Wipro while the top gainers were Power Grid, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and Titan.

Rail Vikas Nigam, Punjab Sind Bank shares in focus today

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares rose over 4% to Rs 66.10 on Wednesday after the company announced that it has received a letter of award for appointment as project implementation agency for implementation of the UTF harbour project in the Maldives. This is a strategic project of the government and the cost is pegged at Rs 1,544.60 crore. On the other hand, Punjab & Sind Bank shares rose 1.22% to Rs 32.30 after the company’s board said that it will meet on Friday to consider and approve raising Rs 250 crore through equity and debt instruments. As on September 30, the public sector lender’s capital adequacy ratio was 15.68%.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was up 0.05%, Nifty FMCG was up 0.16%, Nifty IT was down 0.68%, Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.65% and Nifty Pharma was up 0.04%. The volatility index India VIX was up 1.68%.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in red while Shanghai and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading higher. On Tuesday, the US stock market ended mixed.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 867.65 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 621.81 crore on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Balrampur Chini Mills, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.