Sensex, Nifty open in red on Wednesday, Jan 4; Avenue Supermart shares fall 2%, Radiant Cash shares in focus

Indian equity indices opened in red on Wednesday amid negative sentiment in global markets. The BSE Sensex fell 78.69 or 0.13% to 61,215.51 and NSE Nifty dropped 20.05 points or 0.11% to 18,212.50. The top Nifty gainers were IndusInd Bank, Britannia, BPCL, Sun Pharma and Asian Paint while the top losers were Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid and SBI Life.

Avenue Supermart, Radiant Cash shares in focus today

Avenue Supermart shares fell 2% to Rs 3978.05 on Wednesday after the company reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25% from Rs 9,065 crore in the same period last year. The total number of stores as of December 2022 stood at 306. On the other hand, Radiant Cash Management will make its debut on the bourses on Wednesday, 4 January. According to experts, the valuation of Radiant Cash Management IPO is high. The public issue failed to attract investors.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was down 0.17%, Nifty Pharma was up 0.38%, Nifty IT was down 0.90%, Nifty PSU Bank was down 1.16% while Nifty FMCG was down 0.30% and Nifty Metal was down 1.74%. The volatility index India VIX was up 2.50%.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets China’s Shanghai composite index rose 10.01 points or 0.32% to 3,126.52 on Wednesday and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 462.92 points or 2.30% to 20,608.21. The US stock market concluded the overnight session in the red.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 628.07 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 350.57 crore on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

No stock/security has been placed under the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.