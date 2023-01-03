Sensex, Nifty open in red on Tuesday, Jan 3; HFCL shares rise over 2%, Zomato shares fall 2%

Indian equity indices opened in red on Tuesday amid negative sentiment in global markets. The BSE Sensex fell 136.24 points or 0.22% to 61,031.55 and NSE Nifty 50 dropped 31.95 points or 0.18% to 18,165.50. The top gainers of the Sensex were Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India while Reliance Industries Ltd, ITC, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the top losers.

Zomato, HFCL shares in focus today

Zomato shares fell 2% to Rs 59.05 on Tuesday after the announcement of co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar’s resignation. Patidar’s departure is the fourth top-level exit at Zomato in a span of about two months. On November 18, Mohit Gupta, co-founder of the firm, also resigned. He was preceded by the exit of Rahul Ganjoo, the head of new initiatives. On the other hand, HFCL shares rose 2.25% to Rs 77.30 after the company informed bourses that its subsidiary HTL has received orders worth Rs 95.38 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services for the supply of optical fibre cables to one of the leading private telecom operators of the country. The orders will be executed by February 2023.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was up 0.38%, Nifty Pharma was up 0.16%, Nifty IT was up 0.32%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.26% while Nifty FMCG was down 0.14% and Nifty Metal was down 0.18%. The volatility index India VIX was up 0.95%.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets China’s Shanghai composite index rose 17.34 points or 0.56% to 3,106.60 on Tuesday and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 251.33 points or 1.27% to 20,032.74. The US stock market remained closed on Monday.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 212.57 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 743.35 crore on Monday, January 2, 2023, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

No stock/security has been placed under the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.