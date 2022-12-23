Sensex, Nifty open in red on Friday; IRCTC shares fall 2%, Landmark Cars in focus today

Indian equity indices opened in red on Friday. The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 420 points or 0.69% lower at 60,406.19. The NSE Nifty 50 was down 141.70 points or 0.78% at 17,985.65. HCL Tech, Sun Pharma and Nestle India were the top gainers of the Sensex. In contrast, the top losers were Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Maruti and IndusInd Bank.

IRCTC, Landmark Cars shares in focus today

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) shares were trading 2% down at Rs 628.40 on Friday after the Indian government proposed to offer up to 40 lakh equity shares to eligible employees at a price of Rs 680 per equity share. The offer for sale will remain open from 23-26 December. On the other hand, Landmark Cars shares will debut on the bourses on Friday, 23 December. The issue price for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 506 per share.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was down 0.89%, Nifty FMCG was down 0.63%, Nifty IT was down 0.72%, Nifty PSU Bank was down 1.85% while Nifty Pharma was up 0.93%. The volatility index India VIX was up 4.04%.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. Overnight, the US stock market also ended the session in the red.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 928.63 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 2206.59 crore on Thursday, December 22, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday.