Sensex, Nifty open in red, fall 1% erasing previous day’s gains; Dabur shares fall 2%, Wipro down 1%

Domestic indices opened in the red territory on Tuesday after settling in green on Monday. The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 593.25 points or 0.96% lower at 61,212.94. The NSE Nifty 50 was down 181.45 points or 0.99% at 18,239.00. Axis Bank and State Bank of India were the only gainers on the Sensex. In contrast, the top losers were Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra.

Dabur India, Wipro shares in focus today

Dabur India shares were trading 2.89% lower at Rs 571.75 after reports surfaced that promoters are looking to sell shares worth almost Rs 800 crore ($100 million) via a block deal on Monday. Wipro shares were also trading 1.13% down at Rs 384.60 on Tuesday after Wipro Consumer Care on Monday announced its entry into the packaged food and spice segment by acquiring Nirapara, one of the largest-selling traditional food brands in Kerala.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was down 0.27%, Nifty FMCG was down 0.72%, Nifty IT was down 0.84%, Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.06% and Nifty Oil & gas was down 0.17%. The volatility index India VIX was up 2.25%.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. Overnight, the US stock market also ended in the red.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 538.1 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 687.38 crore on Monday, December 19, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Delta Corp, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Balrampur Chini Mills are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday.