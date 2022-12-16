Sensex, Nifty open in red extending previous day’s losses; RIL shares rise 1%, Airtel up 0.27%

Domestic indices opened in the red territory on Friday after falling over 1% a day before. The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 179 points or 0.29% lower at 61,619.99. The NSE Nifty 50 was down 64.85 points or 0.35% at 18,350.05. The top gainers on the Sensex were Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), NTPC, Ultratech Cement and Power Grid. In contrast, the top losers were Asian Paints, Titan, HCL Tech, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was down 0.01%, Nifty FMCG was down 0.27%, and Nifty IT was down 0.97%. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.48% and Nifty Oil & gas was up 0.91%. The volatility index India VIX was down 0.61%.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel shares in focus today

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares rose over 1% to Rs 2611.60 on Friday after the government cut windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports. Separately, Reliance Consumer Products, the wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures launched the consumer packaged goods brand, Independence, in Gujarat on Thursday. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel shares were up 0.27% at Rs 828.35 after bagging an external contract in the private 5G network space.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. Overnight, the US stock market also ended in the red.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 710.74 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 260.92 crore on Thursday, December 15, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance and Delta Corp are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday.