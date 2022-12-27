Sensex, Nifty open in green on Tuesday; Jet Airways shares rise 5%, Suven Pharma shares up over 2%

Domestic indices opened in green on Tuesday amid positive global market sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex extended the previous session’s gains, rising 384 points or 0.63% to 60,950.77. The NSE Nifty 50 climbed 86.55 points or 0.48% to 18,101.15. The top gainers of the Sensex were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank and NTPC while Sun Pharma was the only loser.

Jet Airways, Suven Pharma shares in focus today

Jet Airways shares touched the upper circuit on Tuesday, rising 5% to Rs 74.10 despite the reports surfacing that several of its senior management executives, pilots and cabin crew have quit. Among the senior executives who have left the airline are the heads of engineers and human resources departments, said reports on Monday. On the other hand, Suven Pharma shares rose over 2% to Rs 482.25 after the company announced that PE major Advent International will acquire a 50.1% stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals from promoter Jasti family for about Rs 6,300 crore, following which it intends to merge the drugmaker with a portfolio company, Cohance Lifesciences.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was down 0.25%, Nifty FMCG was up 0.16%, Nifty IT was up 0.01%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.50% and Nifty Pharma was down 0.02%. The volatility index India VIX was down 0.91%.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai were trading higher while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was trading lower. On Monday, the US stock market ended the session in green.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 497.65 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1285.74 crore on Monday, December 26, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is the only stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.