Sensex, Nifty open in green on Thursday; Reliance Industries shares marginally higher

Domestic stock indices Sensex and Nifty opened in green on Thursday with the 30-share BSE benchmark trading 159.72 points or 0.26% higher at 61,226.96 and the NSE Nifty 50 was up 20.10 points or 0.11% at 18,219.20. Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Infosys and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were the top losers.

Reliance, Sula Vineyards shares in focus today

Reliance Industries Ltd shares rose 0.17% to Rs 2588.70 after retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Thursday signed definitive agreements to acquire a 100% equity stake in Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd, which operates under the ‘Metro India’ brand, for a cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore. Separately, on Wednesday, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd sold 8,43,060 shares of Justdial Ltd (JUSTDIAL) at Rs 600.00 per share on NSE. On the other hand, shares of India’s largest wine producer Sula Vineyards will debut on the bourses on December 22. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 357 per share.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was down 0.30%, Nifty FMCG was down 0.27% while Nifty IT was up 0.28%, and Nifty Pharma was up 0.61%. The volatility index India VIX was up 2.21%.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in green. Overnight, the US stock market also ended the session higher.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,119.11 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,757.37 crore on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance and IRCTC are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday.