Sensex, Nifty jump over 1% in early trade on Monday, Jan 9; TCS shares rise 2%, Tata Steel shares up over 1%

Tata Steel shares rose 1.58% to Rs 117.40 in early trade on Monday and TCS shares rose 2.13% to Rs 3280.50.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Updated:
In early trade on Monday NSE Nifty 50 rose 105.20 points or 0.59% to 17,964.65 and BSE Sensex rose 310.99 points or 0.59% to 60,211.36.

Indian equity indices opened in green on Monday. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 192.10 points or 1.08% to 18,051.55 and BSE Sensex rose 642.60 points or 1.07% to 60,546.20. The top Nifty gainers were Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and UPL while Titan, HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Eicher Motors were the top losers.

Tata Steel, TCS shares in focus today 

Tata Steel shares rose 1.58% to Rs 117.40  on Monday after the company said that its India business production rose 4.2% to 5 million tonne and delivery volumes were down 3.6% at 4.73 million tonne, QoQ. Deliveries increased 7% from last year, driven by 11% growth in domestic deliveries which also led to an improvement in product mix. On the other hand, TCS shares rose 2.13% to Rs 3280.50 ahead of the Q3 result announcement. Company’s consolidated revenue is likely to grow 16.4% on-year, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 15.1% on-year, according to brokerages. Among key things to watch out for will also be TCS’ third interim dividend announcement. 

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was up 0.20%, Nifty Pharma was up 0.88%, Nifty IT was up 1.34%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.52% while Nifty consumer durables was down 0.33%. The volatility index India VIX was up 0.39%.

Asian and US stock markets

China’s Shanghai composite index rose 16.46 points or 0.52% to 3,174.17 on Monday and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 14.27 points or 0.45% to 3,171.90. Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended Friday’s session 153.05 or 0.59% higher at 25,973.85. US stock indices on Friday ended broadly in green with Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 700.53 points or 2.13% at 33,630.61, S&P500 rose 86.98 or 2.28% to 3,895.08 and Nasdaq advanced 264.05 points or 2.56% to 10,569.29.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 2902.46 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1083.17 crore on Friday, 6 January 2023, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Indiabulls Housing Finance is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday, January 9, 2023.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 09:45:35 am