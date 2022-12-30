Sensex, Nifty open in green on Friday; Tata Power shares rise nearly 2%, Eicher Motors shares fall

Domestic equity benchmarks opened in green on Friday amid positive sentiment in global markets. The BSE Sensex rose 184.6 points or 0.30% to 61,318.48 and NSE Nifty 50 advanced 50.75 points or 0.28% to 18,241.75. The top gainers of the Sensex were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Tata Steel and State Bank of India while Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

Tata Power, Eicher Motors shares in focus today

Tata Power shares rose 1.72% to Rs 209.40 on Friday after the company raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. Series I NCDs worth Rs 500 crore are expected to mature on January 8, 2030, while Rs 500 crore of Series II NCDs is expected to mature on December 29, 2032. On the other hand, Eicher Motors shares were trading 0.83% lower at Rs 3252.85 after the parent company of Royal Enfield announced a strategic investment with Spain-based Stark Future SL to collaborate in the electric mobility space. Eicher Motors invested Rs 441 crore for a 10.35% equity stake in Stark Future.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was down 0.19%, Nifty Metal was up 1.33%, Nifty IT was up 0.70%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.13% and Nifty Pharma was up 0.12%. The volatility index India VIX was down 2.31%.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were all trading in the green. On Thursday, the US stock market ended higher.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 572.78 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 515.83 crore on Thursday, December 29, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

No stock/security has been placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday, December 30, 2022.