Sensex, Nifty open in green, erasing Tuesday’s losses; Dabur, Airtel shares marginally higher

Indian equity indices opened in green on Wednesday after settling in red on Tuesday. The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 241.7 points or 0.39% higher at 61,943.99. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 56.35 points or 0.31% at 18,441.65. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paint, Wipro and Sun Pharma were the top gainers of the Sensex. In contrast, the top losers were Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, ITC and HDFC.

Bharti Airtel, Dabur shares in focus today

Bharti Airtel shares were trading slightly higher at Rs 828.00 after the company acquired 8% stake in Bengaluru-based technology startup Lemnisk for an undisclosed amount to strengthen the communication product that it offers to enterprises. On the other hand, Dabur shares rose 0.46% to Rs 582.50 after investment vehicles owned by Amit Burman and Saket Burman, members of the Burman family that owns a majority stake in Dabur India Ltd, sold approximately 1% of their shares on Tuesday, raising over Rs 1,000 crore.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was up 0.35%, Nifty FMCG was up 0.10%, Nifty IT was up 0.59%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.83% while Nifty Oil & gas was down 0.01%. The volatility index India VIX was down 0.30%.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading mixed. Overnight, the US stock market also ended the session marginally higher.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 455.94 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 494.74 crore on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday.