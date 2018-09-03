Sensex, Nifty open higher, Nifty above 11,700; Wipro up 6%

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday after 8.2 percent GDP growth for the June quarter beat all estimates.

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday following robust GDP growth rate for the April-June quarter. While Sensex opened higher by 271 points, or 0.70 percent, to 38,915.91, Nifty50 opened at 11,751.80, up 71 points, or 0.61 percent. Wipro stock was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, by surging 6 per cent, after the IT services major on Sunday said it has won an over $1.5 billion engagement from Alight Solutions LLC, its biggest deal till date.

Other gainers included Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Infosys, SBI, TCS, ITC, M&M, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel, climbing up to 2.06 per cent. However, shares of the country’s largest private lender ICICI Bank fell 1.24 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HUL and RIL, falling up to 1 per cent.cent.

Stocks in news: Wipro, Coal India, Maruti, Tata Motors, Vedanta, SBI top stocks in focus today

The Asian stocks dipped on Monday on worries about further escalation of the US-China trade war and unstable emerging market currencies. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 percent though trade could be subdued due to a U.S. market holiday on Monday.

Rupee

The rupee recovered from all-time low of 71 and strengthened by 23 paise to 70.77 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank foreign exchange market Monday amid robust growth data for the April-June quarter of current fiscal.