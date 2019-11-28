Sensex, Nifty open at all time high; check top gainers, losers

Nifty Bank has hit 32,000 for the first time.

Sensex and Nifty opened at a lifetime high today with Sensex jumping 141 points to 41,161.54 and Nifty at 12,132. Nifty Bank has hit 32,000 for the first time. Stocks such as Bharti Infratel, Cipla, UPL, JSW Steel and TCS were among the top gainers with Bharti Infratel witnessing a jump of 2.75%. Further, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Vedanta, Hindalco, Hero Motocorp and Tata Motors lost the most with ZEE Entertainment Ent down by 1.49%.

Previously, the Sensex gained 199.31 points or 0.49 per cent and closed at 41,020.61. The Nifty also rose by 63 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 12,100.70. In the Wednesday session, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 42.93 crore in the capital market. Domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 439.51 crore, according to data available with the stock exchange. “Sustained foreign fund inflow ahead of the expiry of November futures and options (F&O) contracts on Thursday is contributing to the market rally,” traders said, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened on a flat note and gained 3 paise to 71.32 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking muted opening in domestic equities. Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading in a narrow range as investors await clarity on the US-China trade front, PTI reported. Gold also rose on Thursday as investors bought the safe-haven metal amid new doubts about whether the US and China will sign a trade deal after US President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong, irking Beijing.