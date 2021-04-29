  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sensex, Nifty on 3-day gaining streak as bulls take control; 5 things to know before opening bell

By: |
April 29, 2021 8:10 AM

Domestic equity markets are now on a three-day gaining streak but might face some volatility today owing to the monthly derivates expiry.

Stock market today, NiftyOn Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was trading in the green, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities. (Image: REUTERS)

Domestic equity markets are now on a three-day gaining streak but might face some volatility today owing to the monthly derivates expiry. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 49,773 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was above 14,850. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was trading in the green, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities. Meanwhile, despite a weak closing on Wall Street, stock markets in Asia were inching higher during the early hours of trade on Thursday.

Global watch: Wall Street equity indices ended lower despite Fed Chairman Jerome Powell assuring that the Fed will not stop supporting the economic recovery. Dow Jones fell 0.48% while the NASDAQ was down 0.28%. S&P 500 ended 0.08% lower. Among Asian peers, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, Topix, Nikkei 225, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all in the green.

Related News

Technical take: Nifty closed just below the crucial resistance of 14,900 on Wednesday. “Though Nifty placed at the key hurdle, there was no sign of profit booking from near the resistance on Wednesday. This is a positive indication and signals more upside in the short term,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. He added that the short term trend continues to be positive. 

Also Read: Valuations of shipping stocks still inexpensive; Jefferies bullish on these Wall Street shares

Levels to watch out for: Technical analysts believe bulls have made a comeback on Dalal Street with the three-day rally seen in stock markets. “The resistance zone for nifty is at 14980-15000,” said Manish Shah, Founder, Niftytriggers. He added that monthly expiry could result in selling around the resistance levels. “A break above 14980-15000 will signal an onward upside towards 15310-15400 for May Expiry. Support for Nifty is at 14650-14660 any declines to this zone is a buying opportunity,” he added.

FII and DII trades: On Wednesday, both Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were net buyers of domestic securities. FIIs bought stocks worth Rs 766 crore and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 436 crore. 

Results today: Titan Company, Laurus Labs, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra Logistics, L&T Finance Holdings, Avas Financiers, Bajaj Auto, Agro Tech Foods, and Inox Leisure are some of the firms that will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE SensexNSE Niftystock market
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex Nifty on 3-day gaining streak as bulls take control 5 things to know before opening bell
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-up start, PowerGrid InvIT IPO opens; US Fed holds interest rates near zero
2Zomato files for IPO, eyes Rs 8,250 crore
3Milk sales hit due to Covid curbs in Maharashtra