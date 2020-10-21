  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; here’s all you need to know before opening bell today

By: |
October 21, 2020 8:11 AM

Sensex and Nifty are now on a three-day winning streak and have recouped most of the losses registered on October 15.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveAsian markets were largely in the green except for Shanghai Composite, which was trading with losses.

Sensex and Nifty are now on a three-day winning streak and have recouped most of the losses registered on October 15. Although domestic benchmark indices closed lower from yesterday’s highs but they still managed to gain and continue the positive momentum. “A small positive candle was formed with a minor upper shadow, which indicates sideways range movement with positive bias in the market,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. However, analysts are not convinced of a massive upside bounce unless Nifty crosses the 12,025-12,050 mark convincingly. 

Currently, investors have been advised to maintain caution and adopt and buy on dips strategy. Eyes for today’s trading session are glued to developments around earnings, coronavirus vaccine and the US elections. Technically, Nifty finds resistance at 12,000-12,050 levels and support at 11,800-11,700 levels. SGX Nifty on Wednesday morning was trading over 45 points higher.

Related News

Call and Put option data: Call open interest (OI) was maximum at 12,500 strike with 24.96 lakh contracts for the October series. It was followed by 23.9 lakh contracts at 12,000 strike. Maximum Put OI was at 11,000 strike with 25.41 lakh contracts and then at 11,500 strike with 24.5 lakh contracts. 

Global cues: Stock markets in the United States ended higher on Tuesday in hopes of a stimulus. Asian markets were largely in the green except for Shanghai Composite, which was trading with losses. Hang Seng was up over 1%. KOSPI, KOSDAQ, Topix and Nikkei 225 were all trading with gains.

FII and DII data: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net buyers of domestic equities on Tuesday, pumping in Rs 1,585 crore. However, FIIs sold index options, index futures and stock futures. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) sold stocks worth Rs 1,633 crore on Tuesday.

Bulk and Block deals: On Tuesday, Kirtan M Rupareliya bought 1.1 lakh shares of Likhitha Infrastructure at Rs 133.6 per share through a bulk deal. Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought over 31lakh shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and was also seen selling 26.05 lakh shares of the same. Morgan Stanley Asia sold 11.73 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank while BofA Securities Europe picked the stock.

Results today: Today Dalal Street will witness Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Colgate-Palmolive, Syngene International, Asian Tea & Exports, Arihant Superstructures, Agro Tech Foods, DB Corp, GMM Pfaudler, JK Tyre & Industries, KPIT Technologies, and UltraTech Cement among others announce their quarterly results.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE SensexNSE Nifty
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex Nifty may open with gains here’s all you need to know before opening bell today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Equitas SFB IPO subscribed 39% on day 2
2Bonds, CPs save the day as loan growth languishes
3Sensex , Nifty end higher as IT stocks pull up markets