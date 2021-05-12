  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sensex, Nifty may open flat; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell

By: |
May 12, 2021 8:05 AM

SGX Nifty was down in the red on Tuesday morning, hinting at a flat start for domestic markets. Cues from global peers were negative.

stock market todayIndia VIX continued to slip and closed 1.95% lower on Tuesday. (Image: REUTERS)

Domestic benchmark indices snapped their four-day gaining streak on Tuesday to end in the red. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,161 while the Nifty 50 index is at 14,850. SGX Nifty was down 17 points during the early hours of Tuesday, hinting at a flat start for domestic markets. Cues from global peers were negative with Wall Street closing in the negative once again. Although benchmark indices closed in the red, there were some positives to be drawn. The Nifty Midcap index closed 0.93% higher, the midcap 100 index was up 0.79%. Similarly, the smallcap indices closed in the green. India VIX continued to slip and closed 1.95% lower, below 20 levels.

Global Watch: Stock indices on Wall Street closed in the red on inflation worries. Dow Jones tanked 1.36%, followed by a 0.87% fall in S&P 500, and NASDAQ ended 0.09% lower. Among Asian markets, TOPIX and KOSPI were down 1% each, the Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.66%, and Hang Seng was down 0.17%. Shanghai Composite was up in the green.

Related News

Technical take: On the technical front, Nifty formed a positive candle at the lows with minor upper shadow on Tuesday, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. He added that this pattern indicates a comeback attempt by bulls after early part weakness. “The overall chart pattern indicates a limited decline from here and a formation of higher bottom formation and subsequent upside bounce in the market from the lows,” Shetti said.

Levels to watch out for: Technical analysts expect Nifty to breach 15,000 mark. “We are in an interesting juncture where the Nifty is expected to achieve 15200-15250 and the stop is a close below 14700. We are closer to the stop than the target which makes this a good risk-reward trade,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

FII and DII trades: On Tuesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net sellers of domestic securities. FIIs pulled out Rs 336 crore from the market. Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) sold stocks worth Rs 676 crore. 

Results today: Asian Paints, Pidilite Industries, Lupin, Jindal Stee; & power, UPL Ltd, Tata Power Company, Voltas, Apollo Tyres, Happiest Minds Technologies, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HG Infra Engineering, Sagar Cements, and Birla Corporation are some of the companies that will report their quarterly results today.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE SensexNSE Niftystock market
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex Nifty may open flat 5 things to know before today’s opening bell
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Analyst Corner: UltraTech Cement – Maintain ‘reduce’, revise FV to Rs 6,300
2Petroleum products’ sales at seven-month low in April
3JSW Hydro Energy raises Rs 5187 crore via green bonds