  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sensex, Nifty may jump on opening, follow Wall Street gains; key things to know before opening bell

By: |
October 1, 2020 8:15 AM

Trends on SGX Nifty suggested a gap-up opening for Sensex and Nifty on Thursday. Nifty futures were trading 114.20 points or 1.02 per cent higher at 11,358.50 on Singaporean Exchange

sensex, niftyMarket participants will react to the fiscal deficit data and infrastructure output number released after market hours on Wednesday.

Ending the September over 2 per cent lower, domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 to start the October on a strong footing. The headline indices will take cues from the global markets, after the Wall Street closed higher in the overnight trade on the hopes of new pandemic relief package and upbeat economic data. market participants will react to the fiscal deficit data and infrastructure output number released after market hours on Wednesday. Besides, auto sales numbers for September, rising COVID-19 cases, stock-specific action, oil prices, news flow related to coronavirus vaccine and rupee trajectory will continue to sway the market sentiment today.

SGX Nifty up 1%: Trends on SGX Nifty suggested a gap-up opening for Sensex and Nifty on Thursday. Nifty futures were trading 114.20 points or 1.02 per cent higher at 11,358.50 on Singaporean Exchange.

Related News

Core industries output falls: The output of core industries in India broke the improvement trend and shrank more than the previous month in August 2020. Infrastructure output shrank 8.5 percent on-year in August, following a contraction of 8 per cent in July 2020, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Auto sales numbers: In today’s trade, auto stocks will remain in focus as sales numbers for the month of September will release. Analysts believe that sales momentum will continue ahead of festive season.

IPO watch: Today is the last day for bidding for UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Likhitha Infrastructure IPOs. On the second day of bidding, Likhitha Infrastructure and Mazagon Dock were oversubscribed while UTI AMC’s IPO was subscribed over 78% at the end of day two.

Bulk and block deals: In a series of block deals on BSE, VFTR C Institutional Total International Stock Market Index Trust II bought shares of Adani Green Energy, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL Technologies, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cements and Wipro from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund.

FII and DII data: On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 712.48 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 409.47 crore on a net basis, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Global markets: In Asian stock markets, Japan’s Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended trading on Thursday due to a technical issue. While the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 1.54 per cent. Singapore’s Straits Times index also jumped 1.31 per cent. US stock indices closed solidly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.83 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE SensexNifty
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex Nifty may jump on opening follow Wall Street gains key things to know before opening bell
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty surges, hints at gap-up start; Cinema halls to open as India moves to Unlock 5
2Govt slashes domestic natural gas price by 25 percent to $1.79/mmBtu
3Markets range bound on lack of trigger