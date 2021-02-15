  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sensex, Nifty look to continue moving higher; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell

By: |
February 15, 2021 8:09 AM

The upward march of Sensex and Nifty could continue on Monday as SGX Nifty was up more than 75 points during the early hours of trade.

Stock market, share market, Nifty 50, SensexDuring the week gone by, Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net buyers of domestic stocks on almost all days except Friday. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty were net gainers in the previous week even though they traded flat for most of the days. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 51,544 points while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 15,163. The upward march could continue on Monday as SGX Nifty jumped over 75 points during the early hours of trade. “Based on the chart of large-cap companies, the weakness is increasing in the short term and it would probably lead to a quick correction to the level of 50,500 or 50,600. If the Sensex crosses 51,900 for the 52,750 levels, it would be advisable to buy. Below the level of 51300 would lead to further weakness,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

Global watch: On Friday, Wall Street indices closed near their record highs. NASDAQ was up 0.50% while the S&P 500 jumped 0.47%. Dow Jones closed flat but positive. Nikkei 225, KOSPI and KOSDAQ were up more than 1% each on Monday morning. Chinese equity markets were closed.

Related News

Technical take: “On a technical chart, the benchmark index has been trading near to its all-time high with the support of 50 days Moving Averages and also trading above the major psychological level of 15000 marks, which may be taken as strong support for near term while upside resistance comes at 15260,” said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

Support and resistance levels: ICICI Securities’ Head of Technical Research, Dharmesh Shah said that investors should use dips to accumulate quality midcaps and large caps, as Nifty to garner strong buying demand around 14600. Meanwhile, Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments siad that the target of 15500 is still open and traders can accumulate positions for this target with a strict stop below the 14500 mark which is good support for the index. “Since the risk-reward ratio is skewed, a buy on intraday corrections would be a prudent way to enter long positions,” he added.

FII and DII activity: During the week gone by, Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net buyers of domestic stocks on almost all days except Friday when they sold securities worth Rs 37 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were net sellers of stocks on all days. 

Results today: Jet Airways, Eureka Industries, Trans Freight Containers, Hawa Engineers, Divya Jyoti Industries, Alora Trading Company, CDG Petchem, Advance Syntex, Emmsons International, are some of the firms that will announce their quarterly results today on Dalal Street.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE SensexNSE Niftystock market
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex Nifty look to continue moving higher 5 things to know before today’s opening bell
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at positive start on Monday; Rs 100-crore Nureca IPO opens today
2Tata Steel Rating: buy- Ebitda in Q3FY21 beat estimates
3Britannia Industries Rating: buy- Sales growth in quarter was below par